MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, July 26

MLB Best Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 26

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -2.33

Season Record:121-118-2 +19.03

New York Yankees at New York Mets

The Yankees are 2nd in baseball for F5 runs scored at 2.95 with a home/road split of 3.1-2.8. Throw in the pitchers' park and Taijuan Walker starting for the Mets and that does drop the Yankees projected run total down some. The Mets are 2nd in baseball with just 1.61 runs allowed at home F5.

But at just 1.5 runs F5, which is a tad higher on the juice (-140), I still like the Yankees, who lead the majors in runs last 30 days and all it takes is one home run with a runner on to go over.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Mets

Yankees OVER 1.5 runs F5 for 1.45 RW buck (DraftKings -145)

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

When looking at an OVER F5 total, you want a combination of a strong hitting team, preferably with power, along with a weak starting pitcher, preferably with a high WHIP. We have that in the Twins, who have averaged 4.7 runs per game in their last 10 (9-3-1 to the over last 13) along with Ethan Small starting for the Brewers. The Twins are 5th in home runs in the last 30 days and average 2.77 runs F5, which is 7th best in baseball.

Small's minor league numbers show a pitcher with high strikeouts, but also a lot of walks. His first start on May 30th against the Cubs was a disaster with 2.2 innings, four walks, and four hits.

MLB Best Bets for Twins at Brewers

Twins OVER 2.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

We have a great pitching matchup in Oakland with Luis Garcia vs. Frankie Montas. We already know that runs will be coming at a premium in this situation with the pitchers/park. The Astros are 4th in baseball with 2.8 runs F5 while the A's are dead last at 1.46.

The Astros have been the most profitable team on the road in F5's at 30-14-9 (+905) vs. the Athletics who are 13-25-11 at home in F5's which has been 3rd worst in baseball (-$864). We get a very low game total here at 6.5 in which it did open 7. You rarely ever want to lay -1.5 runs in F5, and we get -0.5 here which is ideal at plus money for the Astros.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Athletics

Astros -0.5 runs F5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Yankees OVER 1.5 runs F5 for 1.45 RW buck (DraftKings -145)

Twins OVER 2.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Astros -0.5 runs F5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

