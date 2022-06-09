WynnBET NY Promo Code: XROTO Turns $50 Bet Into $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New York's sports teams are thriving with the Yankees and Mets leading their respective MLB divisions and the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final of the NHL playoffs. Whether you're interested in betting on these local teams or another one from around the globe, signing up for a new account with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO gets you $200 in free bets when you place a qualifying first bet of $50 or more.

The WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome offer is available in New York, as well as any other state in which WynnBET Sportsbook operates. In addition to being physically present in an eligible state, you must also be at least 21 years old and cannot have an existing WynnBET account.

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Sign Up Instructions

In order to use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO to create an account, head to the WynnBET New York sign-up page by clicking the link below. Once there, you will be prompted to provide your name, address and email address, as well as input WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

After providing your personal information and the promo code XROTO, click on the "Deposit Now" button to opt in to the welcome offer and make an initial deposit of $50 or more. Deposit methods accepted at WynnBET New York include credit/debit cards, ACH/eChecks, PayPal, online banking and wire transfers. Once you've deposited, place a $50 bet with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

How To Qualify For $200 In Free Bets From WynnBet NY Promo Code XROTO

The qualifying wager of $50 or more gets new users $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. In order to qualify, your first wager must be a straight bet or parlay of at least $50 and have odds of -120 or longer (i.e. -110, +110, +150). Once the bet settles, you will be eligible to receive $200 in free bets, regardless of the wager's outcome.

The $200 in free bets will be divided into four equal parts worth $50 each when you use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. The first $50 free bet should arrive in your account within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling. Each of the three subsequent $50 free bets will be deposited into your account one week after the previous one.

Using Free Bets From WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

You can use the free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO to wager on any of the sporting events or betting markets offered at WynnBET New York. There are odds limitations on the $50 free bets – they can be used on straight bets or parlays with odds of -150 or longer – and they cannot be used on a live in-game bet.

The WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO free bets cannot be split into smaller denominations or withdrawn from your account. Each free bet expires after 10 days, if left unused. All winnings stemming from wagers made with the free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO are eligible to be withdrawn immediately.