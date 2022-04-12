DraftKings Sportsbook: Tuesday MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

There will be no shortage of wagers to consider Tuesday with 15 games slated to be played across baseball. Let's dive into the options on the DraftKings Sportsbook and highlight some bets to consider for the evening portion of the slate.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins

Wager: Angels ML (-150) for 1 unit

The Marlins were not a good hitting team last year, which resulted in them posting the second-worst OPS in baseball. They added Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia in the offseason, but those two don't exactly take their lineup to the next level. They have started off this season with a whimper offensively, scoring two runs or fewer in three of their first four games. A matchup against Patrick Sandoval, who had a 3.62 ERA and 4.03 FIP last season, might not help their chances of scoring runs.

Taking the mound for the Marlins will be Jesus Luzardo, who posted a 6.61 ERA and a 5.48 FIP during his stints with the Marlins and Athletics last season. He's a bright prospect, but if he's going to live up to the hype, he'll need to improve on his 11.0 percent walk rate from last season. The Angels have a much more potent offense, so add Sandoval getting the start and I like their chances to win this game at home.

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies

Wager: Corey Seager Over 0.5 RBI (+110) for 1 unit

The Rangers underwent a major overhaul with their lineup during the offseason, with Seager and Marcus Semien being their two big additions. When they face right-handed pitchers, Seager has been hitting third in the lineup, with Brad Miller and Semien batting ahead of him. He's off to a hot start, recording at least one hit in all four games, including three multi-hit games already.

The Rangers will be facing a right-handed pitcher again in Chad Kuhl, who had a 4.82 ERA and a 5.31 FIP with the Pirates last season. He's never been one to miss a ton of bats, recording a 20.8 percent strikeout rate for his career. The Rangers have scored 27 runs over their first four games, so if they stay hot in this favorable matchup, Seager is a good bet to drive in at least one run.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

Wager: Gavin Lux over 0.5 Hits (-165) for 1 unit

The Dodgers have been as deep as any team in the league in recent seasons, which has sometimes made playing time difficult to come by for Lux. He hit for a high average during most of his stops in the minors, but he only batted .242 with the Dodgers last season, some of which may have been attributed to his inconsistent playing time. He started to play more regularly in September, and he thrived by hitting .375 over his final 16 games.

It looked like Lux was going to have to battle for at-bats again this season, but the trade of A.J. Pollock to the White Sox has freed things up a bit. He's started all three games, registering a hit in each one of them. A favorable matchup against Chris Archer, who is on the downside of his career and has thrown a total of 19.1 innings the last two seasons, could lead Lux to extend his hitting streak.