FanDuel MLB: Thursday's Picks

There's a small docket of games today with a total of only four games for the main slate, starting at 6:35 EDT. Let's try and sift through them to see who we should consider.

PITCHERS

Dylan Cease ($10,300) should be a staple in all cash games and if he's not, consider it a rake-free game. Cease has eight, 11 and nine strikeouts in his last three starts and should post another strong total against the Yankees. Looking at his numbers, Cease has always been better at home, and the Yankees haven't been overly efficient at the plate to start the season.

Tyler Anderson ($9,200) has been stellar and gets another home start in beautiful Los Angeles tonight. He's scored 20 or more fantasy points in every outing (five starts) and the Dodgers get the Phillies at home. This is a great pitcher to use in GPPs.

Top Bats

Mookie Betts ($4,500) is a guy I love to hate, but I have to remain level-headed when it comes to him, being a Yankee fan. Betts went 0-for-5 last time out and that doesn't happen very often. In fact, he had 10 straight games of positive fantasy points before that, suggesting he'll be just fine tonight. Look for him to hit at the top of the lineup, and the matchup against Zack Wheeler coming off the DL is a good one.

Tim Anderson ($3,900) is a great player to use considering his speed/power combination. He's averaging over 11 fantasy points per game to start the season and the matchup at home against rookie Luis Gil is favorable. There's a ton of upside here for a player who qualifies at a scarce fantasy position (shortstop).

Value Bats

Max Muncy ($3,100) has gotten off to a slow start but he should still be in the cleanup spot for the Dodgers. His cap hit has gone down, which is why he's worth mentioning in this spot. As previously mentioned, Wheeler is coming off the COVID-19 list so he probably won't be 100 percent for this outing.

Daniel Vogelbach ($2,800) has games of 24.7 and 31.7 fantasy points in his last six contests, showing the upside he has hitting cleanup for the Pirates. Connor Overton isn't an elite pitching prospect, so this makes for a good matchup for Vogelbach.

Stacks To Consider

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Phillies (Wheeler): Freddie Freeman ($4,500), Betts ($4,500), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), Muncy ($3,100)

Bellinger is the wild card here as he tries to right the ship after struggling last season. Wheeler is on the road and coming off the COVID-19 list, so it's hard to imagine him being close to 100 percent. Using a Dodgers stack in cash games makes a lot of sense.

