MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Monday, May 23

Last Article: 0-3

Year To Date: 5-7

Last week was a disaster going 0-3 but there is some optimism here. The pick I liked the best, the San Francisco Giants UNDER 6.5 runs was heading for a win until Antonio Senzatela left the game with a back injury after tossing two scoreless innings and the Giants got to seven runs. However, had things gone differently and I got the win here, I'd take it and say nothing.

Today is a new day, let's go!

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

This is a big number and last time out Cole only had five strikeouts. However, he had nine and 10 in his previous two outings and he'll be at home for this contest, against the orange birds again. Cole's numbers at home since joining the Yankees have been better than on the road and I don't mind dabbling in the Yankees -1.5 runs (-135) either. You can find this at 8.5 but with +102 odds, I'd rather lay the extra juice.

MLB Expert Pick for Yankees-Orioles

Gerrit Cole OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-140)

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

This line is -105 elsewhere so make sure to find it at +100 (hint, hint - FD). While the prospect star has fallen drastically for Chris Archer over the years (and injuries had a lot to do with that) I do trust him a lot more than the unproven Elvin Rodriguez, who was called up to start Monday. He has one other major league appearance this season in which he allowed four earned runs over 2.2 innings. I'd sniff around for home run lines for Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Gio Urshela and Jorge Polanco. Make sure to shop around for those lines; if one of them hits, it should pay for the others, if two or more hit, it's just gravy at that point. It doesn't hurt that the Twins are on a four-game win streak and have won six of their last seven.

MLB Expert Pick for Twins-Tigers

Minnesota Twins -1.5 Runs (+100)

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks

Betting the first inning run total isn't an exercise in thinking, well usually. It's an easy hit-or-miss wager that can be resolved quickly and allows for potential further in-game wagers. Let me try and add some thinking and a little intellect as to why I like this pick. First, you can find it at -120 in other places meaning that someone thinks this is more likely to happen than these odds. This is a matchup of the Zac(k,h)s - both Davies and Greinke. Both have over/unders of 3.5 strikeouts which means their going to pitch to contact and hope their defense helps them out. The Diamondbacks come into this game scoring 21 runs in their last three games while the Royals have scored 12 in their last three. This game has an over/under of 8.5 which is high right now meaning there should be runs scored.

MLB Expert Pick for Royals-Diamondbacks

Over 0.5 runs in the first inning (-105)

Gerrit Cole OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Minnesota Twins Run Line (-1.5) vs. Detroit Tigers (+100)

Royals vs. Diamondbacks: OVER 0.5 runs in the first inning

