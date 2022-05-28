RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun

Todd Zola 
May 28, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

I know putting the schedule together is a chore, but why can't everyone play on Memorial Day? Anyway, most of the clubs are in action, so it's already a busy week. Add three doubleheaders and we're looking at 101 games.

Somewhere, Ernie Banks is smiling as the Cubs play a pair of twin bills, giving them nine games for the week, all at home. Bonus baseball gives the Twins, Brewers, Tigers and Cardinals eight tilts. Everyone else is slated for six or seven games.

Among those with seven, the Rockies and Dodgers are best set up with a week of home dates while Braves, Giants, Padres and Nationals will sleep in a hotel for their septet. Even so, the Braves are in great shape with a series against a hittable Diamondbacks rotation followed by a four-game set in Coors Field.

Please stop back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of May 30 - June 5

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ606339587102999987969596
2ATL73407111109106109109126107107107
3BAL72561108119

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZMorton RWright RAnderson R @Brubaker R@Contreras R@Thompson R
ATL@Gallen R@Castellanos R@Bumgarner L@Gomber L@Kuhl R@Freeland L@Marquez R
BAL@Hill LKirby RRay LFlexen RBieber RMcKenzie RPlesac R
BOSWells RCastillo RGreene R @Logue L@Kaprielian R@Blackburn R
CHCAshby L/Lindblom RLauer LWoodruff RLiberatore LMikolas RRondon R/Thompson LWainwright R
CHW @Gausman R@Ryu L@Manoah R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R@Yarbrough L
CIN @Wacha R@Whitlock RSanchez RAdon RGray. RFedde R
CLEHeasley RLynch LKeller R @Zimmermann L@Wells R@Kremer R
COLLopez RPoteet RRogers LDavidson LFried LMorton RWright R
DETBundy RRyan R/Smeltzer LOber RArcher R@Cole R@Severino R@Montgomery L
HOU@Blackburn R@Montas R@Irvin L @Singer R@Greinke R@Heasley R
KC@Plesac R@Quantrill R@Pilkington L Urquidy RGarcia RValdez L
LAA @Montgomery L@Cortes Jr. L@Taillon R@Eflin R@Wheeler R@Gibson R
LADThompson RKeller RQuintana LWalker RBassitt RPeterson LWilliams R
MIA@Feltner R@Marquez R@Senzatela RWood LCobb RWebb RJunis R
MIL@Stroman R/Smyly L@Hendricks R@Steele LManaea LMusgrove RGore LMartinez R
MIN@Brieske R@Garcia R/Skubal L@Peralta R@Faedo R@Kikuchi L@Berrios R@Gausman R
NYMFedde RCorbin LEspino R@Gonsolin R@Anderson L@Buehler R@Urias L
NYY Syndergaard RDetmers LOhtani RRodriguez RBrieske RGarcia R
OAKValdez LJavier RVerlander R Eovaldi RPivetta RHill L
PHIWebb RJunis RRodon L Silseth RLorenzen RSandoval L
PIT@Buehler R@Urias L@White R Kelly RDavies RGallen R
SD@Thompson L@Wainwright R@Hudson R@Houser R@Burnes R@Ashby L@Lauer L
SEA @Akin L@Bradish R@Lyles R@Dunning R@Otto R@Perez L
SF@Gibson R@Suarez L@Nola R@Alcantara R@Hernandez R@Lopez R@Poteet R
STLMartinez RSnell LDarvish R@Thompson R@Miley L@Stroman R/Smyly L@Hendricks R
TB@Otto R@Perez L@Gray R@Hearn LCueto RCease RKopech R
TEXRasmussen RYarbrough LSprings LKluber RGilbert RGonzales LKirby R
TOR Kopech RGiolito RKeuchel LGray RBundy RRyan R
WSH@Peterson L@Williams R@Carrasco R@Minor L@Gutierrez R@Mahle R@Castillo R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
