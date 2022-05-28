Weekly Hitter Rankings: Double Your Pleasure, Double Your Fun

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

I know putting the schedule together is a chore, but why can't everyone play on Memorial Day? Anyway, most of the clubs are in action, so it's already a busy week. Add three doubleheaders and we're looking at 101 games.

Somewhere, Ernie Banks is smiling as the Cubs play a pair of twin bills, giving them nine games for the week, all at home. Bonus baseball gives the Twins, Brewers, Tigers and Cardinals eight tilts. Everyone else is slated for six or seven games.

Among those with seven, the Rockies and Dodgers are best set up with a week of home dates while Braves, Giants, Padres and Nationals will sleep in a hotel for their septet. Even so, the Braves are in great shape with a series against a hittable Diamondbacks rotation followed by a four-game set in Coors Field.

Week of May 30 - June 5

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index