RotoWire Partners
Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds: Week 9 (Video)

Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds: Week 9 (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Alan Seslowsky 
May 29, 2022

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

Sneaky waiver wire adds you need to roster heading into Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal five "sneaky" players you can roster. Watch until the end for Jeff's BONUS "Sneaky Add," Prospect ALERT!

💡 Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video to watch on the RotoWire Youtube channel. You can chapter skip and fast forward as desired. 

Sneaky waiver wire adds you need to roster heading into Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal five "sneaky" players you can roster. Watch until the end for Jeff's BONUS "Sneaky Add," Prospect ALERT!

💡 Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video to watch on the RotoWire Youtube channel. You can chapter skip and fast forward as desired. 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB Free Picks: MLB Expert Bets & Player Props Sunday, May 29
MLB Free Picks: MLB Expert Bets & Player Props Sunday, May 29
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week