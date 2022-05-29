Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds: Week 9 (Video)

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.
Sneaky waiver wire adds you need to roster heading into Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal five "sneaky" players you can roster. Watch until the end for Jeff's BONUS "Sneaky Add," Prospect ALERT!
💡 Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video to watch on the RotoWire Youtube channel. You can chapter skip and fast forward as desired.
Sneaky waiver wire adds you need to roster heading into Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky reveal five "sneaky" players you can roster. Watch until the end for Jeff's BONUS "Sneaky Add," Prospect ALERT!
💡 Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video to watch on the RotoWire Youtube channel. You can chapter skip and fast forward as desired.