Aaron Judge Next Team Odds: Where Will Judge Sign?

While the New York Yankees are one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball with a long history of winning, they entered this offseason with more questions than answers. Notably, when it comes to Aaron Judge.

Coming off a historic season breaking both Roger Maris' team and the American League single season home run records en route to clinching the AL MVP honor while just falling short of the Triple Crown, Judge will hit the open market as he could be the most coveted free agent of all time.

Where Will Aaron Judge Sign?

What's next for Aaron Judge and where he will sign is the million-dollar question. While he faded a $213.5 million contract offer over the course of seven years to re-up with the Yankees last offseason, it is clear that the talented slugger wants to break the bank, possibly, in unprecedented fashion.

Every MLB club would want to employ a player like Judge, who will not only help them win games, but also sell tickets. Look for Judge to land with a team with a history of paying up for marquee players.

What Are The Betting Odds For Aaron Judge's Next Team?

Here are the MLB betting odds for where Aaron Judge will sign next courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, verified on November 17, 2022.

New York Yankees (-165) San Francisco Giants (+300) Los Angeles Dodgers (+450) New York Mets (+1000) Boston Red Sox (+1600) Chicago Cubs (+2200) St. Louis Cardinals (+2800) Los Angeles Angels (+2800) Texas Rangers (+3000) Seattle Mariners (+7000) Houston Astros (+8000) Atlanta Braves (+8000) All Other Teams (+10000)

As you can see, the Yankees are favored to re-sign Judge with -165 odds, followed by the Giants at +300. I would not sleep on the Dodgers either at +450.

However, the next two teams are where the value is. While the Mets are perennially in the shadow of the Yankees, wouldn't it be something if the aggressive new ownership of the Mets swoop in and steal Judge out from their New York counterparts? It would certainly make for an interesting Subway series, to say the least.

Moreover, how about the Boston Red Sox at +1600? Since the Yankees offered Judge a deal that roughly averaged out to $30 million a year when he reportedly wants around $36 million per year, you can make the case that they low-balled him in an attempt to secure him at a hometown discount.

It would be a way for the Red Sox to make up for that cursed Babe Ruth blunder. Again, these are both narrative-driven hypotheticals.

Where Can I Bet On Aaron Judge Next Team Odds?

If I am placing a bet on Aaron Judge's next team, I am sprinkling on the Giants at +300. Not only is Judge from the Bay Area, but he was also a Giants fan growing up. This would give him a chance to live out his childhood dreams, even more so.

When it comes to finding such an obscure betting market as a free-agent landing spot, it is a market that will be difficult to find.

