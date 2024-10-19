MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
MLB ALCS Game 5 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, October 19

MLB ALCS Game 5 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, October 19

Written by 
Michael Rathburn 
Published on October 19, 2024

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

ALCS Game 5 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, October 19

  • Year-to-Date Record: 182-179
  • Prior Article: 2-1 (+0.94 units)

Scour your go-to sports betting apps to see what their current sportsbook promos are and sign up for them to boost your bankroll. The BetMGM bonus code offers either $250 in bonus bets or a first-bet bonus offer of up to $1,500 depending on location.

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians  

The Yankees enter Game 5 of the ALCS with a 3-1 lead after another wild game that saw them score two runs in the ninth to win 8-6. The Yankees will try to close out the series with Carlos Rodon starting Game 5 against Tanner Bibee. Both pitchers have already pitched in this series, with Rodon pitching a gem in New York, but Bibee only lasted 1.1 innings in New York in Game 2.  

Both games in Cleveland have flown over the total with 12 and 14 runs. As I have written in prior articles, the bullpens are gassed, so they will have to either keep the starters in the game longer or look at other starting pitchers to come in relief.  

Consult our MLB odds page for the latest odds before making any bets on the best online sportsbooks.

I am not about to predict who is going to win this game, but as you have been reading in my articles, these totals the oddsmakers have been posting make no sense. 

Out of all the Guardians' hitters, Jose Ramirez has seen Rodon the most with 43 at-bats. I will go back to him on his hits + runs + RBI prop. 

MLB Picks for Yankees at Guardians

  • Yankees/Guardians Over 7.5 Runs for 1 Unit (+100 at BetMGM)
  • Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI for 1 Unit (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
  • Yankees Over 12.5 Total Bases for 1 Unit (+100 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don't miss out on the best MLB picks and props with RotoWire's picks tool

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Michael Rathburn
Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 19
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 19
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 19
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 19
MLB Barometer: First Base Review and Preview
MLB Barometer: First Base Review and Preview
MLB NLCS Game 5 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, October 18
MLB NLCS Game 5 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, October 18
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 18
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 18
MLB Championship Series Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, October 18
MLB Championship Series Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, October 18