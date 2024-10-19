MLB ALCS Game 5 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, October 19

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

ALCS Game 5 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, October 19

Year-to-Date Record : 182-179

Prior Article: 2-1 (+0.94 units)

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

The Yankees enter Game 5 of the ALCS with a 3-1 lead after another wild game that saw them score two runs in the ninth to win 8-6. The Yankees will try to close out the series with Carlos Rodon starting Game 5 against Tanner Bibee. Both pitchers have already pitched in this series, with Rodon pitching a gem in New York, but Bibee only lasted 1.1 innings in New York in Game 2.

Both games in Cleveland have flown over the total with 12 and 14 runs. As I have written in prior articles, the bullpens are gassed, so they will have to either keep the starters in the game longer or look at other starting pitchers to come in relief.

I am not about to predict who is going to win this game, but as you have been reading in my articles, these totals the oddsmakers have been posting make no sense.

Out of all the Guardians' hitters, Jose Ramirez has seen Rodon the most with 43 at-bats. I will go back to him on his hits + runs + RBI prop.

MLB Picks for Yankees at Guardians

Yankees/Guardians Over 7.5 Runs for 1 Unit (+100 at BetMGM)

Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI for 1 Unit (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Yankees Over 12.5 Total Bases for 1 Unit (+100 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

