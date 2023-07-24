This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Monday, July 24

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies

Dean Kremer has been up and down all season allowing only one run in two straight starts before getting shelled for five runs against the Dodgers the last time out (5 earned runs in 4.2 innings). However, if you take out a tough April, Kremer has a respectable 4.10 ERA along with striking out just under a batter per inning. His opponent today will be Cristopher Sanchez, whose number have been a bit lucky considering his 3.06 ERA comes with a 3.93 FIP in a small sample of seven starts. Baltimore has been an excellent team against southpaws this season with a .333 WOBA against that handedness (eighth in the league) while Philadelphia has been only league-average (.318 wOBA) against right-handed pitching. The odds for Baltimore are the same on FanDuel and DraftKings; there will almost certainly be movement here during the day if you wait to make the wager.

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

This line is almost identical on every site tonight but don't be surprised if it moves one way or the other during the day depending on the action. I like the pitching matchup for the Padres at home where they have a winning record while the Pirates are 20-30 on the road. Quinn Priester will toe the rubber for the Pirates and is coming off a disaster of a first outing allowing seven earned runs in only 5.1 innings. Meanwhile, Yu Darvish has been excellent in two straight starts since the break allowing only one run over 12 innings while striking out 16. Pittsburgh also has the fifth-worst wOBA (.300) against right-handed pitching making this an attractive matchup for Darvish.

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Jose Berrios Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-154 FanDuel)

As usual, I hate laying this much with the odds but I think this could be an easy win so I'll take the bait. Berrios has been very good of late, hitting this over in four of his five last games. However, four of those games were at home three of those games were at home where Berrios has been signicantly better this season (2.84 ERA home, 3.83 ERA away). The other stat that stands out here is his 9.6 K/9 at home but he only has a 7.8 K/9 on the road. Throw in the Dodgers are slightly better than league-average against right-handed pitching (22.2 percent strikeout rate) and this seems like a good bet despite the juice.

