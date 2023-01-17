This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

The Red Sox finished in last place in the AL East with a 78-84 record last season. However, going from worst to first isn't uncommon for the Red Sox -- a team that has four first-places finishes and four last-place finishes in the division over the past 10 seasons.

With this in mind, we will break down the Boston Red Sox odds to win the AL East, where to bet on the MLB division winner odds, and the cases for and against a Red Sox division title in 2023.

Best Boston Red Sox Odds To Win The AL East

The Boston Red Sox odds to win the AL East range from +1600 at BetMGM and FanDuel Sportsbook, up to +1900 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Why The Boston Red Sox Can Win The AL East

The Red Sox are known for going from worst to first, so seeing the team bounce back again in 2023 wouldn't be such a surprise. Here's why Boston could pull off another dramatic turnaround to win the AL East.

Boston brought back third baseman Rafael Devers on an 11-year contract in the offseason and bolstered its pitching staff with high-upside additions in starter Corey Kluber and closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox also have the financial flexibility and prospects to further improve the roster during the season, if they get off to a hot start.

Sure, the Red Sox have the second longest odds to win the AL East, but with +1600 odds, that makes them a low-risk, high-reward value in a division full of question marks. The Baltimore Orioles (+2500) haven't posted a 90-win season since 2014; the Toronto Blue Jays (+220) have one AL East title since 1993; and the Tampa Bay Rays (+350) have to get immense value out of their tiny payroll to remain competitive.

That leaves the New York Yankees at even money (+100). While the Yankees are the favorites for a reason, they continue to roll out an injury-prone, all-or-nothing lineup, and are likely to see substantial regression from Aaron Judge after his 2022 MVP season.

The Red Sox at +1600 odds or better are live to win the AL East in 2023.

Best Bet On Odds To Win The AL East 2023

Obviously, there are two sides to every coin. While the Red Sox have bounced back before, there's no guarantee they do it again. Boston did make some moves around the periphery of its roster, but struck out on the biggest signings in a busy offseason, including losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to San Diego. Trevor Story (elbow) will also miss most if not all of the upcoming season as well.

Three other AL East teams have better odds to win the division compared to the Red Sox, and betting on the Yankees (+100), Blue Jays (+220) or Rays (+350) are all reasonable options. But, for all their faults and postseason underachievements, the Yankees have won more than 90 games in each of the past five full MLB seasons, making them the top choice, despite even-money odds to win the AL East.

