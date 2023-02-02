This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

The Cleveland Guardians were one of the better teams in the MLB last season. They ended the regular season campaign in first place in the AL Central with a 92-70 record. This Guardians team is not only loaded with studs that include Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and Andres Giminez, but this is also a team poised to make another run at the World Series. They also added Josh Bell in free agency, which adds even more firepower to the team's bats.

To advance to the World Series, the Guardians must first qualify for the MLB playoffs. With a rotation that includes Shane Bieber at the top, betting on the Guardians MLB playoffs odds would be a wise wager to place.

Can The Cleveland Guardians Make The Playoffs in 2023?

When it comes to the Guardians once again qualifying for the playoffs in 2023, they can get there in two different ways. They can repeat as AL Central champions or get there via a Wild Card berth.

The Guardians are a team primed to repeat as AL Central champs with a loaded roster of bats with top-end pitching to match. It also helps that the AL Central is regressing. Notably, with the rival White Sox losing Jose Abreu this offseason.

It will not be easy for the Guardians to repeat, but it is very much within the team's range of outcomes. Last season, the White Sox ended 11 games back from the Guardians. And they lose their best player. Meanwhile, the rest of the AL Central is full of some of the worst teams in the MLB.

The Twins can always be in the mix, but when it comes to the Tigers and Royals, they are two of the biggest longshots in baseball. Betting on the Guardians' path to the MLB playoffs is one of the best bets that you can make ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

Cleveland Guardians Odds To Make The Playoffs in 2023

If the Guardians win the Central, they will also qualify for the playoffs. It is essentially two bets in one.

Where Can I Bet On Cleveland Guardians' Odds To Make The Playoffs in 2023?

