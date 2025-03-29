College Baseball Best Bets for Saturday, March 29

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks Today: March 29

Auburn left an army big enough to overthrow a small country on the bases last night, stranding TWELVE runners. That, of course, includes leaving the bases loaded TWICE in the first three innings against Charlie Goldstein. Extremely disappointing considering the pitching was great allowing just four runs.

Disgusted as I am, it's a new day with new plays. Let's get back on the board for a bounce back.

Arizona State at Utah

Arizona State -175

Utah +135

Total: 15.5

Don't look now, but ASU is humming after winning their first two Big 12 series after the move over from the PAC 12. The Sun Devils grabbed game one at Utah on Friday, getting after a red hot Colter McAnelly. There's still a lot of series left, but should ASU win on Saturday, then they will lock up three straight conference series.

Jack Martinez has been a nice surprise for ASU so far. Aside from a disaster against a tough Kansas offense last weekend (4 innings, 7 ER), he's been delightful. The 4.28 ERA is a result of that outing last week, but his 1.87 SIERA tells a tale that he's been a lot better. A big reason for Martinez's success has been the limited free passes, allowing just nine walks (to 48 K's) in 33.2 innings of work.

The Utah offense hasn't been anything special, hitting just .298 with 13 homers as a team. They have one dude in Core Jackson (.427 average/1.214 OPS/6 homers) who has been ripping. Aside from that, there are a few .300-.330 hitters with OPS numbers in the .800's. Martinez should have a good chance to bounce back on Saturday.

The Sun Devils' offense is legit and it's only been getting better throughout the season. Scoring at least seven runs in five of their last six weekend games, ASU has found a way to keep the train rolling despite missing their best player in RF Kien Vu, who has been out the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Their 35 homers as a team is solid, though most of their players haven't really found the power stroke. What makes this offense so dangerous is the chaos they create on the bases (54 swipes out of 66 attempts), grabbing an extra 90 feet or so every chance they get. Constantly applying pressure to opposing pitchers has helped them average just under eight runs per game.

Facing Merit Jones and his 7.16 ERA/1.56 WHIP bodes as a plus matchup for this fierce lineup. After allowing 14 runs in the last two weeks against Kansas State and Oklahoma State, it's a difficult spot for a rebound. Jones allowing eight home runs against a team with power is also unlikely to go his way.

Provided ASU can get out to a lead and keep it, laying -175 seems like a strong opportunity for a win on Saturday.

Pick: ASU ML -175 (DK)

