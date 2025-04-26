Best College Baseball Bets for Saturday, April 26

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks Today: Saturday, April 26

Tough one last night in what may be a CWS Final preview. Saturday is for the bounce back. The slate is featuring some goodies, so let's slide on.

Tennessee Volunteers (-115) @ LSU Tigers (-115) | Total: 12.5

What a thrill that game one was. Jared Jones hit a walk-off three-run Jimmy 452 feet to dead center. The 6-3 contest was far from the the pitcher's duel we had between Liam Doyle and Kade Anderson, two likely first rounders this summer. It had all the feels of an Omaha game, man, seriously just marvelous. It's still a very long series for two teams that need to stay in the top eight national hosting conversation. We have another pitcher's duel on paper set for Game 2.

Anthony Eyanson has been a delight of a transfer from UC San Diego, giving the Tigers a legitimate developing stud in the rotation. Tallying 83 K's in 53.2 innings (3.52 ERA), Eyanson has routinely given LSU opportunities to win basically every Saturday evening, in the pivotal series-deciding game two spot. Typically, he's going between five and six innings allowing anywhere from one to four runs.

Against a Tennessee lineup that's been sliding a bit, we may see an encore of the Kade Anderson experience from last night. Clearly this offense is still dangerous, but they have lost a bit of their luster, swagger, or killer instinct. It's not gone, just hibernating. The lineup hasn't been a disaster, but the complete 180 from earlier in the season is bizarre.

While they're trying to figure it out - and they will sooner than later - going against a pitcher of this caliber isn't exactly the best time to solve this. Not to say Eyanson is in the ace conversation, but he has been one of the better arms in college this year. Plus, LSU's pen is pretty much fresh and ready to deploy.

On the flip side, Marcus Phillips will go for the Vols. Phillips is enjoying a breakout campaign in a draft year. A 2.96 ERA, 62 K/17 BB ratio in 48.2 innings has also been one of the big reasons why this Tennessee rotation has been top three in America in 2025. It's been a bit of a struggle for him lately, though, giving up four earned in two of his last three outings. Nothing of a disaster proportion, but not as sharp as usual. LSU has been virtually Tennessee's fraternal twin this year, sharing eerily similar highs and lows.

Both have great pitching and very strong hitting. However, the offenses have been in a lull, which has forced some added pressure to the clubs because it's been costing them games. It's very strange, kind of like a CatDog situation, which was a GREAT EFFING SHOW in the 90's. In any case, I don't think the Tigers' offense magically snapped out of it last night, but it is making strides. Plus the Vols' star closer being burned last night is huge for Saturday, providing an edge in the later innings.

Ultimately, I originally capped these teams to alternate games one and two, so by that theory, the Vols would win this one. However, LSU seems to have the matchup advantage here, but I don't feel super confident about the side. It's a true coin flip in both matchup and in the books. But I think it should be another low-scoring contest.

Pick: U12.5 -115 (DK)