This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Betting: Expert College Baseball Picks for Sunday, May 5

Drinko De Mayo. What a day for baseball and margaritas. Frozen is preferred for me, but can't go wrong either day. The sport of College Baseball is constant chaos and makes me want to pull my hair out sometimes, so we can all use a drink.

Ole Miss Rebels (-110) @ Auburn Tigers (-120) | Total: N/A

Two bottom-of-the-barrel teams in the SEC don't exactly make this a sexy game to break down. Truth is I had a late night and am getting a late start to the day, so this is one of the latest games I could get my hands on that had an edge.

Auburn's season can only be described as coming out of the wrong side of a dog, bull, or horse. They're 21-24 on the year, which includes a 3-20 conference record. Let me say that again. They are THREE AND TWENTY in SEC play. That's disgraceful, especially when you consider they have a pretty good offense led by a guy who may be a top-10 pick in next year's draft in C Ike Irish.

Sitting in dead last in the conference, it's utterly hopeless for the Tigers. The thing is, Auburn averages a little over 6.8 runs per game, so there is opportunity for them to score. Facing Mason Nichols, they may be able to get his pitch count up early. Nichols is a reliever primarily, so he may just be opening today and throwing anywhere from two to four innings.

The Tigers are throwing lefty Carson Myers and his 4.22 ERA. Aside from a rough outing against LSU last week, he's been pretty solid lately. Ole Miss will be without one of their top bats, Ethan Lege, after he fractured his thumb, so it's a big loss for the Rebs.

This offense can do a little bit of the power/steal combo with 64 homers and 47 bags. Myers needs to limit the walks and keep the ball down because the Rebels offense really thrives by creating chaos on the base paths. It's helped them hang around in a lot of ball games over the year. Considering Myers has been one of the better Auburn starters, it may be their best opportunity to win a game all weekend.

I think the Lege loss is a big one. It could impact the scoring for Ole Miss, and it's difficult for them to sweep somebody. They come close to doing that once this season. There are not a lot of numbers and data to suggest Auburn is a good play, but it's just hard to see Ole Miss come into their house and break out the brooms. The Tigers should be able to score. It's a good price, so let's salvage some pride, Auburn.

Pick: Auburn ML -120