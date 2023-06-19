DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have seven games on the main slate Monday, but even so, there is a lot of solid pitching to work with. A case can be made for pretty much any of the eight highest-priced pitchers, which will likely result in relatively flat roster rates. As for hitters, the Rockies-Reds matchup at Great American Ballpark jumps off the page as an environment to attack.

Pitchers

James Paxton ($9,300) got a delayed start to the season, but he certainly appears to be the vintage "Big Maple." He's topped 20 DK points in five of his six starts on the campaign and those results have been backed by a 33.1 K% and 3.12 SIERA. Minnesota has gotten healthier, but the matchup is still intriguing because the Twins strike out at the highest rate in the league (27.2%) by 1.5 percentage points.

There's no doubt that Max Scherzer ($8,800) isn't pitching at his peak, but his price has dropped so considerably that it's worth taking on some risk by rostering him. He's been particularly poor in his last two starts, but he topped 30 DK points in his two starts prior to those. In other words, the ceiling is still there. A matchup against the Astros is daunting at first glance, but they're a below-average offense as measured by wRC+ and wOBA and are without Yordan Alvarez (oblique).

Jumping down another tier, Andrew Heaney ($7,500) is worth considering. He has fairly significant walk and home run problems, which leaves him with inconsistent results. Overall, he's topped 20 DK points in four of his 13 starts and 15 DK points on eight occasions. The White Sox are among the better matchups he can ask for, but understand the significant risk that comes along with Heaney's profile.

There are two decent punt options Monday, and they square off against each other. Drew Smyly ($6,500) draws a rematch against a slumping Pirates offense. He was unspectacular his previous turn through the rotation in the same matchup, but he has had several productive stretches this season. Osvaldo Bido ($5,600) made his debut Wednesday and struck out four across six innings. Ideally, he'll pitch deeper into the game this time around, but he has a decent track record of strikeouts in Triple-A, so he could keep that part of his skills profile intact.

Top Hitters

With a number of affordable pitching options, we can take advantage by paying all the way up for hitters. Fernando Tatis ($6,300) is just that as the highest-priced position player available. He squares off primarily against Jakob Junis (the Giants are using an opener), who has served up 1.8 HR/9.

Jesse Scholtens is likely to be the starter for the White Sox on Monday, and he's best served as organizational depth rather than a dedicated starter. We can look to any number of Rangers' hitters to build around as a result, though Corey Seager ($6,000) has been excellent any time he's been on the field this season.

Value Bats

There are a lot of different ways to attack the Reds-Rockies game, but one is Kevin Newman ($3,200). He's occupied the leadoff spot against lefties for Cincinnati and he'll draw Austin Gomber, who has a 5.36 SIERA and has served up 2.2 HR/9.

Options aren't so plentiful when looking at the Rockies' lineup, but it's still worth attacking the game environment. I'll look to Elehuris Montero ($2,300) as a cheap option. He's in the midst of a lengthy slump but has the pop in his bat to change that quickly. A matchup against Brandon Williamson isn't imposing, as he has nearly identical numbers to those of Gomber.

Stacks to Consider

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies (Austin Gomber): Kevin Newman ($3,200), Matt McLain ($4,700), Elly De La Cruz ($5,200)

Cincinnati has everything going for it on Monday night that we could want. A lineup full of hot hitters, an ideal matchup against a poor pitcher and a great hitting environment. There's no reason to complicate things, though there are ways to cheapen the stack for those who want to pay up at pitcher. Tyler Stephenson ($3,800) is the best alternative from those listed above below $4,000 in price.

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox (Jesse Scholtens): Marcus Semien ($5,900), Corey Seager ($6,000), Nathaniel Lowe ($4,100)

The Rangers are an excellent lineup, though they do have some more questions than the Reds. First, Scholtens isn't the confirmed pitcher. Even if he doesn't go, the starting pitcher isn't likely to significantly alter this stack's appeal. The other issue is price, as this stack will cost a ton even without higher priced options such as Adolis Garcia ($5,400) involved.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.