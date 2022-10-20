DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The Astros took Game 1 of the ALCS, and on Thursday they have a chance to secure one more win at home before the series heads to New York. We have Framber Valdez and Luis Severino starting, and while on DraftKings you can grab a pitcher for your single-game lineup, but I will not be doing that Thursday. Not with these offenses. On DraftKings, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. Your captain earns you 1.5 times the points, but their salary is elevated. Here is the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Alex Bregman, HOU vs. NYY ($12,300): Bregman won't find facing a righty. He actually had an .881 OPS versus right-handed pitchers in 2022. On top of that, he had a .972 OPS at home, so I definitely don't just want him for Game 2, but want him as my captain. Severino also had a 3.69 FIP this season, his first getting regular playing time since 2018.

UTILITY

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. NYY ($9,800): In his return to being a regular starter, Severino allowed 1.24 home runs per nine innings. That's neither good nor bad, but it is concerning when Alvarez is at the plate taking you on. The slugger had an 1.030 OPS versus righties in 2022 and has slashed .296/.384/.590 in his career. Alvarez has also been strong in the postseason so far.

Kyle Tucker, HOU vs. NYY ($8,800): Tucker is another lefty hitter that gets to take on a righty in Severino. The outfielder had 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season. Like many southpaws, he did better when he got to face a right hander, and since 2020 he has an .889 OPS in those matchups.

Gleyber Torres, NYY at HOU ($7,600): There are some Yankees in the mix for me as well! Valdez does not allow home runs, but he did allow a 3.54 ERA at home this year. Torres definitely prefers to face a southpaw like Valdez as well, as he had an .829 OPS in those matchups.

Oswaldo Cabrera, NYY at HOU ($6,600): Switch-hitting rookie Cabrera was steady in his performance against righties and lefties, so facing a southpaw is not a concern. However, he did have an .796 OPS on the road. This game is away from Yankee Stadium, and if Cabrera gets in the lineup (he didn't play in Game 1), he has an opportunity here.

Yuli Gurriel, HOU vs. NYY ($4,600): Gurriel is definitely worth a shot at this salary. He had a down regular season, but he's picked it up in the playoffs. Gurriel hit .400 against the Mariners, and he hit a home run in Game 1 of this series. If he stays hot, he'll bring real bang for your buck.

