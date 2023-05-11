MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Erik on DraftKings: Advice for Thursday's Slate (Video)

Erik on DraftKings: Advice for Thursday's Slate (Video)

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
May 11, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik Halterman joins DraftKings' The Sweat to help play "Put Up Your Buchs" and debate various MLB wagers. Easy E is a fan of Alex Cobb and the Giants for their first five innings. Watch for all of his advice:

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
DraftKings DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy
DraftKings DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy
MLB Betting Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks and Props, May 11
MLB Betting Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks and Props, May 11
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Thursday, May 11
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Thursday, May 11
Jeff on VSiN: Which Teams Can We Trust? (Video)
Jeff on VSiN: Which Teams Can We Trust? (Video)