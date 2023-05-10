Fantasy Baseball
Erik on DraftKings: Bet & DFS Thoughts for Wednesday's Slate (Video)

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
May 10, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik Halterman joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss bet and DFS leans for Wednesday's slate.  He has some betting thoughts on the Red Sox and Brayan Bello. Easy E is starting his DFS lineup with low-priced Justin Turner.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
