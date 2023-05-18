MLB DFS
Erik on DraftKings: DFS Leans for Thursday, May 18th (Video)

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
May 18, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik "Easy E" Halterman joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his MLB DFS picks for Thursday night's two game slate. Easy E is leaning towards Jose Berrios as his starting pitcher.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Erik Halterman plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: ehalt, FanDuel: ehalt.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
