Sunday, July 13

Major League Baseball wraps up the unofficial first half of the season Sunday, as it is the final day before the All-Star break. At 1:35 p.m. ET, the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, as well as the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, meet on MLB Network. At 4:05 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Roku Network. There is no Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN this week, as the latest game begins at 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's get started building our bankroll for the second half and beyond!

Cubs vs Yankees: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Cubs (56-39) and Yankees (53-42) meet in the interleague series finale Sunday at the Stadium in New York. Again, first pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, and the game is available on MLB Network.

For Chicago, it's "Shota-Day", as LHP Shota Imanaga (5-3, 2.80 ERA, 0.98 WHIP) takes the ball, and New York will send out RHP Will Warren (6-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP).

While Warren's numbers aren't terribly impressive overall, he has been fabulous in the Bronx, going 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, with teams hitting just .200 against him across 48.2 IP across nine starts. He has a 6.75 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 41.1 IP in 10 road outings, so the splits are rather stark.

The Yankees are just so-so in interleague play, going 17-15 against the National League, while posting an 11-10 record against left-handed starting pitchers.

For the first-place Cubs, they're 16-10 against the AL, while going 43-24 against right-handed starting pitchers. Chicago has managed just a 24-24 record on the road, however, while New York is 30-18 at Yankee Stadium.

The Cubs posted a 5-2 victory in Saturday's game as moderate underdogs (+135) as the Under 7.5 hung on. It was a nice bounce-back after the Yankees routed Chicago 11-0 in the series opener behind LHP Carlos Rodon.

In Saturday's victory, C Carson Kelly cracked his 12th homer of the season, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI, while OF Ian Happ also collected a pair of hits with an RBI in four at-bats. OF Aaron Judge did his best for the Bronx Bombers, going 3-for-4 with his 35th homer and two RBI. He ended up collecting half of New York's hits and all of the runs driven in.

We'll back Warren and the Yankees at home, based on the right-handed starter's tremendous splits, as well as the mediocre numbers of the Cubs on the road. Let's go low on the total, too.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs vs Yankees:

Yankees ML (-122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 9 Runs (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Pirates vs Twins: Sunday's Series Finale Insights

The Pirates (38-58) and Twins (47-48) battle at 2:10 p.m. ET, and Minnesota looks to cap off the three-game sweep and get back to .500 heading into the break.

Pittsburgh has been the Jekyll and Hyde of the majors lately. It had a si-xgame win streak, sweeping both the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals from June 27-July 2, but the offense and good pitching has dried up at the same time. Pittsburgh has dropped eight in a row, including three shutout losses, and seven games with three or fewer runs scored.

The Twins matched a season high with 12 runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Pirates, hitting the mark for the third time in 2025. Minnesota has won four of the past five games, and it is 7-3 across the past 10 games, while going 5-2 in the past seven interleague battles.

The Bucs turn to RHP Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) to turn things around in his 20th start of the season. While his record is abysmal, it's a product of poor offensive support, as he has actually pitched really well more often than not.

The Twins counter with RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) across 68.1 IP in 13 starts and one relief appearance. Woods Richardson has been much better at home, turning in a 4-2 record, 3.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, with teams hitting just .224 against him in 35.2 IP in seven home outings.

Let's back the Twins to get the job done at home, and we'll go low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates vs Twins:

Twins ML (-135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 9 Runs (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Parlay (+677 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Yankees ML (-126) vs. Cubs

Under 9 (-115) - Yankees vs. Cubs

Under 9 (-105) - Twins vs. Pirates

Twins ML (-144) vs. Pirates

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+203 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Yankees ML (-126) vs. Cubs

Twins ML (-144) vs. Pirates

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+265 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 9 (-115) - Yankees vs. Cubs

Under 9 (-105) - Twins vs. Pirates

2-Leg MLB Same-Game Parlay (+175 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Yankees ML (-126) vs. Cubs

Under 9 (-115) - Yankees vs. Cubs

2-Leg MLB Same-Game Parlay (+182 at FanDuel Sportsbook)