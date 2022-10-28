FanDuel MLB: Friday World Series Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

After a four-day break, the World Series finally gets underway Saturday in Houston. The rest has both teams set up with full rotations and bullpens, so it's all systems go. Aaron Nola will get the call for the Phillies, and while the Astros haven't announced a starting rotation as of Thursday morning, it would be shocking if Justin Verlander didn't get the nod. The veteran ace hasn't pitched since October 19.

Neither has been terrific in the postseason. Verlander was roughed up in the ALDS by Seattle for six runs and 10 hits in four innings before bouncing back agains the Yankees, while Nola shut out the Braves before allowing six runs and seven hits across 4.2 frames against San Diego. That said, these two teams closed the regular season against each other, with the Astros winning two of three. Nola threw in game one, spinning 6.2 shutout innings, allowing two hits while fanning nine. Verlander followed in the second game with five no-hit innings, fanning 10.

MVP

Alex Bregman, HOU vs. PHI ($7,500): We have to be different, so I'm making this a Bryce Harper ($9,000)/Yordan Alvarez ($9,500) free column. I absolutely support line ups with Harper and four Astros around him. Bregman has just been rock solid all postseason, going 10-for-30 with two doubles, two homers and a .975 OPS. He's posted at least three points in all seven games, reaching double-digits four times, creating both an ideal floor and ceiling.

Star

Jeremy Pena, HOU vs. PHI ($6,500): In continuing with being different, Pena's price doesn't seem to match his upside. After a 25 HR regular season, he's gone deep three times in the postseason already, going 10-for-33 with a .990 OPS and 22 total bases, leading Houston in both categories.

Utility

Kyle Schwarber, PHI at HOU ($8,500): JT Realmuto ($7,000) is the "safe" Philly option not named Harper, but for GPP upside, we're choosing between the power of Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins ($7,500). Both have huge swing and miss games, but Schwarber has a higher postseason OPS (.832) to Hoskins (.779) despite a three-homer deficit, thanks to nine walks. That suggests a surprisingly more stable floor where we aren't chasing power in one of the multiplier lineup spots.

Yuli Gurriel, HOU vs. PHI ($5,500): Gurriel seems to be turning back the clock a bit in the postseason after a mediocre regular campaign. He's hit safely in six of the Astros seven playoff games, three times going for two or more knocks, going 11-for-30 overall with two homers.

Bryson Stott, HOU at PHI ($5,000): Stott lands here for one major reason; his price. There don't appear to be any locks below him to be in the lineup. He's just 6-for-30 in the postseason, but four of those hits came in the last three games, and four of them are doubles. If he slots in ninth, it's also a bit of a mini-stack with Schwarber hitting atop the lineup.

