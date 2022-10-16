FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We could be seeing the second round of the MLB playoffs coming to an end Sunday. Only one series left with the Yankees trying to stay alive against the Guardians. Game 4 starts at 7:07 p.m. EDT. On FanDuel, you have a salary cap of $35,000 to work with and five players to pick. Your MVP nets you double the points, and your Superstar brings in 1.5 times the points. Check out this roster that shook out well in my opinion.

MVP

Aaron Judge, NYY at CLE ($10,000): Why not go with the likely actual MVP for your lineup MVP? Judge offers more potential than anybody at the plate, especially in this game. He slashed .311/.425/.686 with 62 home runs. You may have heard about that. Cleveland is starting Cal Quantrill, who doesn't strike out a lot of batters and comes in with a career 4.03 FIP.

SUPERSTAR

Andres Gimenez, CLE vs. NYY ($7,000): Jimenez broke through this season with a .297/.371/.466 slash line and 17 homers along with 20 stolen bases. I wanted somebody with some power potential as Gerrit Cole allowed 1.48 home runs per nine innings. You can't just throw a lefty out of the bullpen at Gimenez either, as he produced an .887 OPS against his fellow southpaws in 2022.

UTILITY

Josh Naylor, CLE vs. NYY ($6,500): This is about the power potential again. Cole strikes out a lot of hitters and many of those homers come with nobody on base, which is why he still managed a 3.50 ERA. Naylor slugged .522 against righties, with 19 of his 20 home runs coming in those matchups. If he goes yard - even with no one on - you'll be happy he's in your lineup.

Oswaldo Cabrera, NYY at CLE ($6,000): Andrew Benintendi didn't end up working out, but the rookie Cabrera has made that irrelevant having slugged .429 with six homers and three steals in 44 regular-season games to go with a .796 road OPS. He's away from home on Sunday, and Quantrill posted a 4.12 FIP this season.

Josh Donaldson, NYY at CLE ($5,500): I had to finish this lineup out somehow, and Donaldson is fine on that front. Quantrill is not as solid a pitcher as Cole, which is not a controversial thing to say. Donaldson has gotten on base in half his plate appearances this series, though that's only across three games. In his first season as a Yankee, he struggled at home, but also recorded a .730 road OPS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.