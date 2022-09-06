Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Possible Mid-September Return for McClanahan

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The team is still seeking further opinions, but surgery appears likely. The average recovery window following hamate surgery is roughly seven weeks, meaning the chances of Benintendi returning during the regular season are slim.

Benintendi's case is unique, as he has already had this area surgically addressed when he suffered the injury in college. He was under the impression the hamate was removed in his previous procedure, creating confusion as to how this happened once again. In some rare cases the hook of the hamate can "grow" back, but until more details emerge we are only left to speculate.

As previously discussed with Franco , the hamate is located at the base of the pinkie and has a hook-like projection that protrudes off the bone. This hook of the hamate acts as an attachment site for various ligaments and tendons. Hamate fractures are so common in baseball because of the bone's position against the knob of the bat when an athlete is hitting. Surgery is common, and the area can either be removed or repaired.

The Yankees acquired the outfielder at the trade deadline, but the investment may have only netted them 33 total games played. Benintendi was placed on the injured list with right wrist inflammation but further testing on the area revealed a fracture to the carpal bone known as the hamate. The hamate is a common injury in baseball and gained notoriety earlier this season after Rays outfielder Wander Franco sustained the injury in July.

Andrew Benintendi

The Yankees acquired the outfielder at the trade deadline, but the investment may have only netted them 33 total games played. Benintendi was placed on the injured list with right wrist inflammation but further testing on the area revealed a fracture to the carpal bone known as the hamate. The hamate is a common injury in baseball and gained notoriety earlier this season after Rays outfielder Wander Franco sustained the injury in July.

As previously discussed with Franco , the hamate is located at the base of the pinkie and has a hook-like projection that protrudes off the bone. This hook of the hamate acts as an attachment site for various ligaments and tendons. Hamate fractures are so common in baseball because of the bone's position against the knob of the bat when an athlete is hitting. Surgery is common, and the area can either be removed or repaired.

Benintendi's case is unique, as he has already had this area surgically addressed when he suffered the injury in college. He was under the impression the hamate was removed in his previous procedure, creating confusion as to how this happened once again. In some rare cases the hook of the hamate can "grow" back, but until more details emerge we are only left to speculate.

The team is still seeking further opinions, but surgery appears likely. The average recovery window following hamate surgery is roughly seven weeks, meaning the chances of Benintendi returning during the regular season are slim. Furthermore, Franco's delayed recovery is a reminder that progression through rehab doesn't always go as smoothly as planned. Fantasy managers can send Benintendi to the waiver wire and begin looking for a suitable replacement.

Shane McClanahan

The Rays left-hander was a surprise scratch last Tuesday and later diagnosed with left shoulder impingement. He was placed on the 15-day IL the following day and received a cortisone injection in the area.

Shoulder impingement generally involves the space beneath the shoulder blade that acts a tunnel for the tendons of the rotator cuff. A variety of issues, including an inflamed bursa, a muscle imbalance or even a bone spur, can narrow the space, compressing and irritating the tendons. The problem is further complicated as the impingement can inflame the tendons, further limiting the space. Shoulder impingement often presents with limited range of motion and weakness in the shoulder.

The cortisone injection McClanahan received is an anti-inflammatory. The hope is that the medication will reduce the inflammation and relieve the impingement. However, identifying the root of the impingement is crucial to ensuring the 25-year-old's long-term health and availability. McClanahan has already begun his throwing program and has a chance at a mid-September return. He will throw with an elevated level of injury risk for the remainder of the season.

Check Swings

Nick Castellanos: The Phillies outfielder is dealing with two injuries, turf toe and a right oblique strain. The oblique injury was what ultimately sent him to the IL, though the team is optimistic he will miss the minimal amount of time. However, the average time lost for recent oblique strains in baseball is 33 days, and those invested in Castellanos should expect him to miss multiple weeks recovering.

Nestor Cortes: The Yankees will welcome back Cortes on Thursday from his left groin strain. He has resumed sprinting and was able to throw 45 pitches in a live batting practice session over the weekend. Groin injuries can be tricky for pitchers, as the muscle group helps transfer weight during pitch delivery. Fortunately, Cortes appeared healthy enough that the team will not require him to go on a rehab assignment. They could still opt to monitor his workload, so initial expectations should be adjusted accordingly.

Wander Franco: Franco has begun his second try at a rehab assignment after he reported wrist soreness and discomfort in his first attempt. Franco has not played since early July when he suffered a broken hamate in his wrist. He appeared as a designated hitter for Triple-A Durham on Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with one RBI and a walk. He will likely spend a week with the Bulls before returning to the Rays. Assuming he avoids a setback this go-round, look for Franco to return to action at some point next week.

Anthony Rizzo: The Yankees hard-hitting first baseman has not played since Thursday due to back spasms. He has battled the issue all season and recently underwent an epidural to provide pain relief. The team is hopeful he can avoid the IL, but his availability remains highly volatile. Fantasy managers heading into the fantasy postseason may want to consider healthier, more reliable options moving forward.

Max Scherzer: The Mets veteran ace was removed from his most recent start due to "fatigue" in his left side. Scherzer downplayed the issue and said his removal was more of a precaution than an actual injury. The right-hander missed 48 days earlier this season with a strained left oblique. The team hopes he will be available for his next start, though any sort of lingering soreness could alter those plans. Look for more information to surface following a bullpen session.

Justin Verlander: The Cy Young award contender is progressing smoothly through his treatment plan for a mild calf strain, though don't expect him back when he first becomes eligible. Verlander threw off flat ground over the weekend and should return to the mound this week. The team will continue to take a conservative approach with his care, and it seems likely he is out for another week to 10 days.

Zack Wheeler: Lingering inflammation in Wheeler's forearm will prevent him from returning Tuesday against the Marlins. Wheeler was placed on the IL with right forearm tendinitis with the assumption that he would return after two missed starts. However, the discomfort has persisted, and an MRI taken Thursday revealed the tendon remains inflamed. He will continue to receive treatment, but a definitive return date is now in flux. Monitor his activity level in the week ahead to get a better idea of a potential activation.