Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seattle Treads Cautiously With Rodriguez

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The fracture isn't a new injury but was likely impossible or difficult to see on the first set of films. Fractures in the wrist are often hard to see due to the diminutive size of the bones, and in some cases have occurred in areas obscured from sight. In certain situations, fractures may not be visible until the healing process has begun. A CT scan or MRI may be utilized to get a more detailed visualization if an athlete reports continued pain and localized tenderness despite a negative initial X-ray.

Story's situation is the perfect example of why Seattle elected to tread cautiously with Rodriguez's injury. Story suffered a wrist injury on July 12 when he too was hit by a pitch. Initial X-rays were negative, and the ailment was diagnosed as a wrist contusion. However, Story's pain and symptoms persisted for two weeks, and follow-up imaging was then performed. This time a hairline fracture in the wrist of the Red Sox shortstop was discovered.

The Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez makes his second straight appearance in the injury column after being struck on the wrist by a stray pitch, just five days after returning to action following wrist inflammation in the opposite wrist. X-rays on the area did not reveal a break, and the team is currently listing the injury as a right wrist contusion. However, the Mariners opted to treat Rodriguez conservatively and quickly placed him on the 10-day injured list.

Julio Rodriguez and Trevor Story

The Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez makes his second straight appearance in the injury column after being struck on the wrist by a stray pitch, just five days after returning to action following wrist inflammation in the opposite wrist. X-rays on the area did not reveal a break, and the team is currently listing the injury as a right wrist contusion. However, the Mariners opted to treat Rodriguez conservatively and quickly placed him on the 10-day injured list.

Story's situation is the perfect example of why Seattle elected to tread cautiously with Rodriguez's injury. Story suffered a wrist injury on July 12 when he too was hit by a pitch. Initial X-rays were negative, and the ailment was diagnosed as a wrist contusion. However, Story's pain and symptoms persisted for two weeks, and follow-up imaging was then performed. This time a hairline fracture in the wrist of the Red Sox shortstop was discovered.

The fracture isn't a new injury but was likely impossible or difficult to see on the first set of films. Fractures in the wrist are often hard to see due to the diminutive size of the bones, and in some cases have occurred in areas obscured from sight. In certain situations, fractures may not be visible until the healing process has begun. A CT scan or MRI may be utilized to get a more detailed visualization if an athlete reports continued pain and localized tenderness despite a negative initial X-ray.

Fortunately, the change in diagnosis doesn't really alter Story's recovery time. The treatment he was receiving on the injured area remains the same and, unless the bony fragments fail to heal or heal incorrectly, surgery shouldn't be necessary. Barring some unforeseen setback, both Rodriguez and Story should be back by mid-August.

Check Swings

Kris Bryant: The Rockies veteran made an early exit from Sunday's game due to soreness in his left foot. The source of Bryant's pain is plantar fasciitis, a painful condition that occurs when the connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot becomes inflamed. Plantar fasciitis is a chronic condition and tends to linger. Bryant's admission that the foot has been an issue since before the All-Star break is a good indication that the injury is unlikely to improve with a few days off. Look for Bryant to try to play through the injury unless the problem becomes too limiting. Scale back your expectations of the former MVP for the foreseeable future.

Rafael Devers: Boston is expecting to have Devers back in the lineup on Tuesday. Devers has not played since July 22 due to inflammation in his right hamstring. Devers is too valuable to consider benching, but keep in mind he will return to action with an elevated level of injury risk. The last time Devers managed a hamstring strain he returned in just 10 days but was back on the IL just over a week later after aggravating the area. He would go on to miss an additional 18 days.

Bryce Harper: The Phillies All-Star had the pins removed from his surgically repaired thumb on Monday. It is common practice for surgical hardware to be removed once the bone has adequately healed. Look for Harper to gradually build up his workload in the coming weeks with a late August return possible.

Alek Manoah: While fractures can be missed in the wrist and hand, it's less common in bigger joints like the elbow. As a result, it seems very likely that Manoah's right elbow contusion is in fact just that, and the possibility of any lingering issues is minimal. The Blue Jays right-hander was struck on the elbow by a comebacker on Friday but remains on track to make his next scheduled start.

Tyler O'Neill: The Cardinals outfielder did not play Sunday after experiencing cramps in his lower legs the previous day. It seems likely St. Louis was taking a cautionary approach with O'Neill. He just returned from a hamstring strain, and the team had a scheduled day off Monday, buying him additional rest and recuperation. Keep an eye out for a more definitive update soon.

Corey Seager: The Rangers were hoping Seager's shin contusion would improve enough for him to avoid an IL stint. Fortunately, their optimism was rewarded, and Seager was able to return to action Monday. The All-Star shortstop had not played since fouling a ball off his right shin on Thursday. Seager acted as Texas' designated hitter Monday against the Orioles, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run. Look for him to take his place back in the field in the coming days.

Giancarlo Stanton: The Yankees slugger is hoping to resume baseball activities after hitting the IL with Achilles tendinitis. Stanton has a history of lower extremity issues, including previous groin, quad and hamstring strains. However, he had never missed time with a calf or Achilles injury prior to this latest ailment. Hopefully the team can calm down the associated symptoms and take the necessary steps to avoid a recurrence. A weekend return is a possibility, but a return to action early next week seems more realistic.

Mike Trout: The decision to label Trout's T5 costovertebral dysfunction as rare caused quite the stir. While the condition is uncommon, the low frequency of occurrence does not make this a career-altering or career-ending injury. Trout may have to continue routine maintenance for the problem, but he is already reporting an improvement in symptoms. After meeting with a spine specialist, Trout was cleared to begin rotation-centric exercises on Wednesday. If he continues to progress as expected, he would then be allowed to resume baseball-related activities, including swinging a bat. A mid-August return seems possible.

Bobby Witt: Throw Witt into the same pile with Rodriguez and Story. Witt was struck on his right hand during Sunday's win over the Yankees. The team is downplaying the severity of the injury, and he should return to action as soon as the associated symptoms subside. On the bright side, the forced time off could buy his still healing hamstring a bit of additional rest.