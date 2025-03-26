College Baseball Futures Wednesday: College World Series Risers

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College World Series Odds Update

It's another Future Wednesday piece for you slobs. The College Baseball season has been its usual chaotic self through the first six weeks. Thus far, we've found a lot of great plays to take in season, whether it's in the CWS or Golden Spikes markets. And on queue, I found another team sitting at too long of a price.

The college baseball season is heating up and you can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code, which is one of the top sportsbook promos available across the sports betting apps landscape.

Georgia Bulldogs to win the CWS +2000 (Bet Rivers)

Currently, 20/1 is the best you'll find on the Dawgs to win. When I gave out Texas at 40/1 (currently 15/1), UGA was 42/1 on Fan Duel, and I wish I gave them out then. Per my preseason article, this team was on my list for the Omaha 8, but I needed to see what their pitching would look like before I took a piece.

Offensively, they're the same wagon they were a season ago. In 2024, they were fifth in WRC+ (186) with a 1.022 OPS (second best). In 2025, they are raking once again leading the country in homers (70), WRC+ (189), OPS (1.093), and runs scored (269). Coming off a 40-run weekend sweep at Florida, this team is really putting everybody else on notice that last year was no fluke.

Despite losing Golden Spikes winner Charlie Condon, the Dawgs have the hottest hitter in the country in Ryland Zaborowski (.467 average, 1.708 OPS, 14 homers, 48 RBI's). With Zaborowski blossoming into Condon 2.0, he's become an interesting Spikes candidate. Additionally, Robbie Burnett is going nuclear with 13 bombs, 41 RBI's, a .383 average, and 1.548 OPS. UGA's lineup currently has seven guys with a .300 average or better and seven with an OPS of 1.000 or higher.

Coming into the season, the offense was always expected to produce at a high level, though a lot of us didn't think it would be this elite. It's unlikely to fade during the season. And with such a potent lineup scoring 10.3 runs per game, the pitching just has to be average for them to have a chance.

The BetRivers bonus code gets new players a second-chance bet worth up to $500.

While the offense has been devastating opposing teams, their pitching has been devastating themselves. With the lineup atop the board in most major categories, it's been the opposite on the mound. Their weekend rotation has been far from consistent, which has forced head coach Wes Johnson to play with a bunch of different combos so far.

Their 4.43 ERA ranks as 51st best, 3.65 SIERA is 49th, and 4.79 BB/9 is 147th. All of their weekend starts have ERAs north of 5.00. Though the talent is there, the consistency has not been. They let up 32 runs to Kentucky two weeks ago, though their 13 runs allowed to a struggling Florida team was a big improvement.

Pitching is what killed this team last season, so the hope is that it turns around. The positive news is that half of their bullpen has an ERA under 4.00. If they can figure out the right formula out of Charlie Goldstein, Leighton Finley, Kolten Smith, Brian Curley, JT Quinn, and Zach Harris then it's going to be a legitimate threat.

For the number you're getting on a team with a real shot to be a top-eight national seed, it's worth taking a piece. That said, a brutal SEC schedule could knock them down a peg or two and potentially cause a struggle, which may lengthen their number throughout the season. Nevertheless, 20/1 is too long on a team with this much talent.

Pick: UGA to win the CWS +2000

To get the rest of my unlimited College Baseball Slate, join here.