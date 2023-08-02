Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, Aug. 2

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

Mauricio has been just so-so with the bat in the summer months, and has seen his numbers

Winn was probably going to move to this top spot regardless, but with the trade of Paul DeJong to the Blue Jays all but guaranteeing that WInn will be called up in the coming weeks – if not sooner. Here's the thing to keep in mind with all prospects, however. Rookie of the Year eligibility matters a lot now, and teams – particularly those who are not competing like the Cardinals – will likely wait until the last possible moment while giving those players rookie eligibility in 2024 for a chance for a draft pick. Winn has been scorching hot with the bat, and he has a chance to help in several categories whenever St. Louis gives him the opportunity.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

All stats are as of July 25.

1. Masyn Winn, SS, St. Louis Cardinals

2023 stats that matter: 405 AB, .284/.356/.467, 16 HR, 16 SB, 39 BB, 75 SO for Triple-A Memphis.

2. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 386 AB, .293/.343/.492, 16 HR, 16 SB, 21 BB, 67 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

2. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 386 AB, .293/.343/.492, 16 HR, 16 SB, 21 BB, 67 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

slowly slide over the past few weeks. That being said, there have been some flashes of brilliance for the infielder/outfielder, and the Mets solidified themselves as non-contenders with the trades of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and more prior to the deadline. Mauricio should get a chance before the end of August, and his power/speed combo with shortstop eligibility make him certainly intriguing for fantasy rosters for the rest of 2024.

3. Colt Keith, INF, Detroit Tigers

2023 stats that matter: 332 AB, .310/.380/.539, 17 HR, 3 SB, 37 BB, 86 SO at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

Contact has been a bit of an issue for Keith as of late, and "bit" is putting it nicely. He's struck out in 16 of his last 39 at-bats, and he's hitting just .231/.318/.359 with one homer over that timeframe. It's hard to be too rough on Keith considering how good he's been throughout 2023, and his potential to contribute in every category outside of stolen bases makes him more than deserving of adding to rosters if/when Detroit decides to bring him up to finish the campaign.

4. Ceddanne Rafaela, INF/OF, Boston Red Sox

2023 stats that matter: 349 AB, .301/.340/.490, 12 HR, 32 SB, 17 BB, 81 SO for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

I was really tempted to move Rafaela to the top spot. All he's done since being promoted to Triple-A is hit .317/.360/.606 with six homers, two stolen bases and 20 RBI over his 104 at-bats with the WooSox. The one concern here is that his approach at the plate leaves a bit to be desired, as a 3/26 BB/K is really good for a pitcher, but not exactly what you're looking for from a hitter. The Red Sox may need an injury or something unforeseen to bring up Rafeala, but he has to be on this list because of his impressive upside. He looks ready.

5. Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 184 AB, .288/.370/.446, 3 HR, 2 SB, 27 BB, 30 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Mead was blistering hot with the bat in our last update, but the hits have not fallen for him over the last few weeks. What he has done, however, is drawn plenty of free passes, as he's walked in five straight games coming into Tuesday and eight in total. On the other side of the spectrum, there hasn't been much pop for Mead in the latter part of July as he hasn't picked up an extra-base hit since July 22. Long story short, Mead is one of the top infield prospects in baseball who has the talent to contribute right now, but he'll need some roster help to reach those lofty heights he was earlier in order to receive a promotion.

6. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP, Atlanta Braves

2023 stats that matter: 10 G, 45.1 IP, 2.38 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 23 BB, 58 SO for High-A Rome; Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett; 4 G, 16.2 IP, 4.32 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 6 BB, 15 SO for Atlanta.

Smith-Shawver was called up to make a start against Milwaukee on Sunday, and it was a decent – if unspectacular – effort. The right-hander allowed three runs over five innings while walking four and striking out three. Not great, but far from abhorrent with some moments that suggest the future is very bright for the 20-year-old. The question now is when Smith-Shawver will get a chance to pitch again, as he was optioned back to Gwinnett after the outing. It may be more streaming than "must-get," but no pitcher in the upper levels has more upside than Smith-Shawver outside of maybe Kyle Harrison.

7. Michael Busch, INF/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 283 AB, .318/.431/.597, 18 HR, 2 SB, 50 BB, 68 SO at Triple-A Oklahoma City; .200/.294/.267, 0 HR, 1 SB, 6 BB, 16 SO at Los Angeles (NL).

It'd be hard to overstate just how good Busch has been in Oklahoma City as of late, and it was punctuated with a ridiculous weekend against Reno. He picked up nine hits in his 17 at-bats over the series, and he homered three times while adding a pair of doubles. That'll play, folks. Busch would have shot up this list if he would have been included in a trade at the deadline, but his potential to hit for average and power with a strong approach at the plate makes him worthy of roster consideration if the Dodgers give him another chance at the highest level.

8. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 333 AB, .324/.399/.589, 18 HR, 4 SB, 28 BB, 64 SO for Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

If Kjerstad played for pretty much any other team, he'd be near the top of this list. Unfortunately, the outfield logjam in Baltimore makes it difficult to project an imminent arrival for the second pick of the 2023 draft. It certainly isn't a case of him not playing well, as in his last 10 games with the Tides he's slashed .385/.429/.718 with two homers over 39 at-bats. If the Orioles decide to see if this can translate at the highest level, fantasy managers should do the same. But there's just no guarantee it's happening anytime soon.

9. Ben Brown, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 19 G, 85 IP, 3.81 ERA, 10 HR allowed, 46 BB, 120 SO for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Brown made a pair of starts for Iowa last week, and he allowed three runs over his 10 innings with six strikeouts and six walks. While that's not exactly awe-inspiring, it's nice to see Brown showing some consistent run prevention after his maddening inconsistency in the earlier portion of late June/July. The Cubs are right back in this, and Brown could give Chicago a major boost in their rotation and help fantasy GMs at the same time.

10. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 stats that matter: 307 AB, .251/.357/.459, 13 HR, 28 SB, 43 BB, 82 SO at Double-A Amarillo.

There are several names that deserve consideration for this final spot who are currently in Double-A. Evan Carter, Jackson Chourio, James Wood and a few others all have a slim chance of making a contribution in 2023 despite being two levels below the majors. I go with Lawlar because of his fantasy upside, and also because of how aggressive Arizona has been with players late in the season. The shortstop got off to a terrible start, but he's rebounded quite nicely and has the talent to contribute in several – possibly all – fantasy categories. It's just as likely if not more so that he's going to finish the season in Reno rather than Arizona, but if the Diamondbacks give Lawlar a shot, there's no fantasy prospect in baseball outside of maybe Chourio who offers a higher upside.

Also considered: Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants; Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers; Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers