Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, July 12

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

It's another big jump for Keith, and it's a bit understandable if you're at least a smidgen skeptical. Those numbers as well as an in-person look

Encarnacion-Strand ended the first half of the Triple-A year with a solid final three games; picking up two multi-hit efforts in those three contests, and homering twice against the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday. The infielder has seen his numbers slide slightly, but over his last 10 games he's slashing .295/.354/.545 with three homers and even adding a stolen base. There aren't many (any?) players who wouldn't sign up for that. The Reds don't appear to have room for his bat right now, but I can't recommend adding any player still in the minors with rookie eligibility more than Encarnacion-Strand for the second half of the 2023 campaign.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

All stats are as of July 11.

1. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 271 AB, .321/.392/.620, 20 HR, 2 SB, 30 BB, 69 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

Encarnacion-Strand ended the first half of the Triple-A year with a solid final three games; picking up two multi-hit efforts in those three contests, and homering twice against the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday. The infielder has seen his numbers slide slightly, but over his last 10 games he's slashing .295/.354/.545 with three homers and even adding a stolen base. There aren't many (any?) players who wouldn't sign up for that. The Reds don't appear to have room for his bat right now, but I can't recommend adding any player still in the minors with rookie eligibility more than Encarnacion-Strand for the second half of the 2023 campaign.

2. Colt Keith, INF, Detroit Tigers

2023 stats that matter: 275 AB, .335/.400/.593, 16 HR, 3 SB, 29 BB, 66 SO at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

It's another big jump for Keith, and it's a bit understandable if you're at least a smidgen skeptical. Those numbers as well as an in-person look at the Futures Game on Saturday helped me with some confirmation bias. He's a left-handed hitter who has a great shot to hit for both average and power, and while he's not an elite athlete, he should be able to handle third base. There's no guarantee we'll see Keith in 2023; the Tigers have been an organization that often likes its players to get significant time at the Triple-A level before a promotion. All that being said, only Encarnacion-Strand has more upside than Keith does at the highest level behind the majors. Better too early than too late.

3. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 321 AB, .302/.348/.505, 12 HR, 14 SB, 17 BB, 56 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio wasn't stellar at the end of the half, but things have picked up a bit as of late for the 22-year-old, and some of his struggles at the end of June can at least be somewhat attributed to not being able to be as good as he was forever. He continues to play mostly in left field at Syracuse, with the occasional start at second base or shortstop sprinkled in for good measure. The results are going to have to be better on a more consistent basis for Mauricio to receive a promotion to New York, but the talent suggests he can be a fantasy-relevant player as soon as the Mets do give him that opportunity.

4. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP, Atlanta Braves

2023 stats that matter: 8 G, 36.1 IP, 2.48 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 16 BB, 48 SO for High-A Rome; Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett; 4 G, 16.2 IP, 4.32 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 6 BB, 15 SO for Atlanta.

Smith-Shawver's first start since being demoted to the minors came against St. Paul on Sunday, and it didn't go particularly well. The right-hander allowed seven runs – six earned – with four walks and three strikeouts. Disappointing, but we've seen plenty of prospects get sent down and get off to poor "starts" in the minors only to end up just fine. The 20-year-old has electric stuff that was on display in the majors with Atlanta, and assuming the results turn around over the next couple weeks, he should help their pitching staff and in turn fantasy GMs before the 2023 season comes to a conclusion.

5. Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 127 AB, .252/.327/.417, 3 HR, 2 SB, 16 BB, 26 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Mead ended the first half going 1-for-8, but prior to that, the infielder was scorching hot with the bat with multiple hits in four of five games that reminded folks why many believe he has one of – if not the – best hit tools in the minors. The only reason he ranks in the middle of this list instead of at the top is there's just no obvious place for him to play at this current moment, and proximity matters, folks. Still, with a 70-grade hit tool and solid (if unspectacular) power, Mead's offensive upside is palpable, and he's more than worth a roster addition in redraft leagues if Tampa Bay does find a way for him to get into the lineup.

6. Zack Gelof, INF, Oakland Athletics

2023 stats that matter: 263 AB, .304/.401/.529, 12 HR, 20 SB, 41 BB, 86 SO for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Because of promotions to players like Colton Cowser and Oscar Colas, and some not-so-good performances by some other prospects, Gelof goes from "also considered" to the middle of the list. He's also buoyed by a strong performance at the end of the first half, as he's hit .413/.426/.870 with five homers and three steals since June 30. A second-round pick out of Virginia in 2021, Gelof is an infielder with plus speed and power in his right-handed bat, and he's a patient hitter whose walks help compensate for some swing-and-miss issues. The A's may choose to wait until 2024 to deploy him, but there's certainly fantasy upside if/when Oakland decides to give him a shot this summer.

7. Michael Busch, INF/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 214 AB, .308/.434/.570, 11 HR, 2 SB, 43 BB, 51 SO at Triple-A Oklahoma City; .200/.294/.267, 0 HR, 1 SB, 6 BB, 16 SO at Los Angeles (NL).

Kinda weird that Busch has been up with the Dodgers twice, but this is the first time he's made the list. Congrats, Michael. Another honor for you. Busch hasn't been great in his limited time with the Dodgers, but he certainly hasn't been overmatched, and you can see the impressive numbers he's posted while in Triple-A. He is capable of playing second, third and left field, and while it may take another injury for him to receive a promotion to the Dodgers, he's also someone who could be included in a trade as Los Angeles looks to win the NL West for what seems like the 83rd time in a row. If/when he gets another chance, he's worthy of fantasy consideration.

8. Ceddanne Rafaela, INF/OF, Boston Red Sox

2023 stats that matter: 291 AB, .289/.328/.464, 10 HR, 31 SB, 15 BB, 66 SO for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

Rafaela joins the list in large part because he's joined the Triple-A ranks, and in his 46 at-bats with Worcester he's posted an .893 OPS with four homers and a steal in 11 games. Signed out of Curacao without much fanfare in 2017, Rafaela is a 22-year-old who has outstanding athleticism that should help him be a stolen-base threat, and he's tapped into his power despite 5-foot-9, 165-pound size. The approach at the plate needs work, but he should make enough hard contact to overcome some swing-and-miss and provide a solid – if unspectacular – average. He's just as likely to make his debut in 2024 as he is in 2023, but he deserves roster consideration because of his potential to provide thefts as well as hit for some pop.

9. Ben Brown, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 16 G, 70 IP, 4.24 ERA, 10 HR allowed, 40 BB, 104 SO for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

I considered moving Brown down several spots, but with the promotions of Cowser and Colas, he stays on this list. For now. This despite another disastrous outing for Iowa where he went just 1.1 innings while allowing six runs and walked five against Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday. That's the second time in three starts that he's failed to get out of the second inning, and it's just another example of him not being able to follow a strong outing (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 SO on July 3) with a competent one. The talent is there for Brown to have success, but there has to be more consistency before he joins the Cubs' rotation.

10. Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 stats that matter: 139 AB, .327/.329/.324, 1 HR, 6 SB, 14 BB, 18 SO for Triple-A Nashville.

It's a little hard to justify keeping Frelick on the list based on his numbers. He has picked up hits in eight of his last nine games with Nashville, but just one of those contests saw him pick up more than one hit, and he's had just one extra-base hit since returning to the Triple-A ranks on June 28. He also hasn't stolen a base since his return from his thumb injury, and it's possible that Milwaukee will want Frelick to be extra cautious because the procedure he underwent this spring to repair ton ligaments. You shouldn't go out and add Frelick right now, but the talent – and proximity – suggest that he's not far away from being a successful fantasy player soon.

Also considered: Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics; Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants; Quinn Priester, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates; Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays; Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks