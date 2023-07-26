Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, July 26

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

You can make an argument for about five names to be in the top spot, and some of that has to do with how close these players are in talent, and some of it has to do with the fact that there just isn't that elite prospect in the minors at the upper levels who looks ready for a promotion. Keith gets the top spot again because of his ability to hit for average and power, and although he's had some struggles in the latter portion of July, his overall consistency competes with any prospect in baseball right now. There's no guarantee he sees time in 2023, but again, he's the prospect I'd be rostering right now if asked "you can only have one."

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

All stats are as of July 25.

1. Colt Keith, INF, Detroit Tigers

2023 stats that matter: 308 AB, .315/.382/.549, 16 HR, 3 SB, 33 BB, 77 SO at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

2. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 364 AB, .297/.344/.508, 16 HR, 15 SB, 21 BB, 67 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio is starting to see the power come back as of late, and he hit a pair of homers last week with an overall slash of .256/.319/.535 over his last 10 games with four roundtrippers. The one thing he hasn't been doing as of late is swiping bags, as he has just one in those 10 appearances after running a good deal more in the early portion of the 2023 campaign. The Mets look like they're going to make roster changes before the Aug. 1 deadline comes to fruition, and with those roster changes could – and should – come a promotion for Mauricio to the highest level.

3. Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 163 AB, .301/.364/.479, 3 HR, 2 SB, 19 BB, 27 SO for Triple-A Durham.

I was tempted to move Mead into the first spot this week, and if not for a gluttony of infielders already on the Tampa Bay roster, he would. Even with a pair of hitless games over the weekend, the 22-year-old can accurately be described as scorching hot with the bat as of late, and in the month of July he's slashing .417/.478/.633 over 69 plate appearances. The only thing Mead isn't doing is hitting for much power with just one homer, but eight doubles help show that he's not just dinking and dunking the baseball. If the Rays give Mead a chance to play in 2023, fantasy managers should run to their respective electronic devices to add him.

4. Ceddanne Rafaela, INF/OF, Boston Red Sox

2023 stats that matter: 304 AB, .289/.331/.457, 10 HR, 31 SB, 15 BB, 70 SO for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

Rafaela has also been impressing with the bat as of late, and there's a new development that makes him an intriguing speculative add right now. Not only has the 22-year-old been slashing .367/.417/.727 over his last 44 at-bats during the past 10 games , but just prior to this list being finalized, the Red Sox traded veteran utilityman Enrique Hernandez to the Dodgers. Rafaela has a similar type of profile to Hernandez, with the ability to play the outfield and in the middle infield. Rafaela has the higher upside thanks to his potential to hit for average, steal bases and rip a few homers. It may not happen just yet, but it makes a lot of sense for Rafaela to be up soon as a contributor for fantasy rosters and the Red Sox in the coming weeks – if not sooner.

5. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP, Atlanta Braves

2023 stats that matter: 10 G, 45.1 IP, 2.38 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 23 BB, 58 SO for High-A Rome; Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett; 4 G, 16.2 IP, 4.32 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 6 BB, 15 SO for Atlanta.

After a couple of so-so-at-best starts for the Stripers upon being demoted to Triple-A, Smith-Shawver was excellent in his last outing with five scoreless innings and six strikeouts while allowing just two hits against Norfolk on Sunday. The right-hander's swing-and-miss stuff has been readily apparent throughout the 2023 campaign, and it was nice to see an outing where the 20-year-old had command of his arsenal after some shaky instances over the past few weeks. Atlanta should give Smith-Shawver another chance this summer, and fantasy managers should do the same whenever that opportunity arises.

6. Masyn Winn, SS, St. Louis Cardinals

2023 stats that matter: 384 AB, .284/.355/.448, 13 HR, 16 SB, 37 BB, 72 SO for Triple-A Memphis.

The hot streak continues. Winn had a paif of three-hit games last week and another multi-hit effort as well, and since July 8 – a bit of an arbitrary starting point, admittedly – he's hitting .457/.510/.913 with four homers and a steal over those 46 at-bats. Add in his excellent defense at shortstop with an arm that only Elly De La Cruz wouldn't be envious of. The Cardinals are going nowhere and getting there fast, and it makes all the sense in the world for them to give Winn a chance to succeed at the highest level, even if it doesn't happen for another month or so.

7. Michael Busch, INF/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 253 AB, .308/.429/.577, 15 HR, 2 SB, 48 BB, 61 SO at Triple-A Oklahoma City; .200/.294/.267, 0 HR, 1 SB, 6 BB, 16 SO at Los Angeles (NL).

Busch struggled a bit after being sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City in the middle of July, but has been much better as of late. That was especially true Sunday against El Paso, as he went 3-for-3 with a pair of homers. The infielder wasn't excellent in his time at the highest level, but there were certainly some signs that suggested he's ready to play in the majors; particularly his approach at the plate. It will likely take a trade or an injury for Busch to get regular playing time, but the fantasy upside is readily apparent.

8. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 309 AB, .324/.399/.579, 16 HR, 4 SB, 26 BB, 59 SO for Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

Kjerstad was the second-overall pick of the 2020 draft, but he didn't get a chance to play until June of last year after he was diagnosed with myocarditis. All he's done since returning to the diamond is hit, and since his promotion to Triple-A in early July, the outfielder has slashed .344/.421/.584 with five homers over his 33 games. The 24-year-old has an excellent approach at the plate along with plus power in his left-handed swing, and there's enough hard contact to suggest he'll hit for a decent average despite some length in his swing. The only reason Kjerstad ranks this "low" is because of the Orioles' depth, but he's more than worth an addition in redraft leagues if/when Baltimore does give him a chance.

9. Ben Brown, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 17 G, 75 IP, 3.96 ERA, 10 HR allowed, 40 BB, 113 SO for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Now that's more like it. After getting just four outs and giving up six runs in his previous start, Brown was sensational against Indianapolis on Wednesday. He allowed just one hit over five scoreless frames, he struck out nine, and most importantly he didn't issue a single walk. There have been plenty of starts like this thus far for Brown in 2023, but there have also been enough clunkers to suggest that there's a lot of volatility in his right arm. Fantasy managers will have to be prepared with some bitter with the better whenever he gets the call, but there's no denying there's significant upside in his right arm.

10. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 stats that matter: 289 AB, .256/.354/.474, 13 HR, 27 SB, 37 BB, 76 SO at Double-A Amarillo.

There are several names that deserve consideration for this final spot who are currently in Double-A. Evan Carter, Jackson Chourio, James Wood and a few others all have a slim chance of making a contribution in 2023 despite being two levels below the majors. I go with Lawlar because of his fantasy upside, and also because of how aggressive Arizona has been with players late in the season. The shortstop got off to a terrible start, but he's rebounded quite nicely and has the talent to contribute in several – possibly all – fantasy categories. It's just as likely if not more so that he's going to finish the season in Reno rather than Arizona, but if the Diamondbacks give Lawlar a shot, there's no fantasy prospect in baseball outside of maybe Chourio who offers a higher upside.

Also considered: Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants; Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers; Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers