Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, May 17

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

It's time. All due respect to the name below De La Cruz, but in terms of just pure fantasy potential for 2023, he belongs at the top of the list. Since May 4, the infielder has slashed .359/.500/.821 with five homers and a pair of steals. His approach has been outstanding as of late with 11 walks over his last 10 games, and the only minor concern is that he's been caught stealing three times in his last five attempts, but that's enough of a worry to keep him from that top spot. There's no guarantee De La Cruz is up soon and there are several names on this list who could make debuts – or returns – before he does. None of them can make the impact he can.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

1. Elly De La Cruz, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: : 90 AB, .278/.369/.589, 6 HR, 4 SB, 12 BB, 28 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

2. Jordan Walker, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

2023 stats that matter: 57 AB, .193/.319/.281, 1 HR, 3 SB, 9 BB, 16 SO for Triple-A Memphis; 73 AB, .274/.321/.397, 2 HR, 2 SB, 3 BB, 20 SO for St. Louis.

Walker still isn't playing up to expectations as of yet, but he did have a strong game for Memphis on Monday where he went 3-for-5, which was his first multi-hit game in Triple-A since May 5. It'd be nice to see a little more power, but we've seen plenty of top prospects struggle after being demoted from the majors in their first month or so. Walker still offers an elite combination of power and average with a chance to drive in runs in a quality St. Louis lineup. He may not offer the same upside as De La Cruz, but he's still worth roster consideration because of what he can provide fantasy rosters.

3. Taj Bradley, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: : 5 G, 16 IP, 11.25 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 9 BB, 13 SO for Triple-A Durham; 15.1 IP, 3.52 ERA, 2 HR allowed, 2 BB, 23 SO for Tampa Bay.

It's a little weird to be moving Bradley up on this list based on how poorly he's pitched in Triple-A, but this does appear to be a case of the right-hander "working on some stuff" more than anything to do with his arsenal and command. It's also worth pointing out that the Rays haven't announced a starter for Wednesday at the time of publication, and it seems very possible that Bradley could be the arm who makes that start against the Mets. Just take a look at his numbers in the majors before you dismiss him if/when he's selected for that outing.

4. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 119 AB, .277/.369/.553, 8 HR, 0 SB, 18 BB, 25 SO for Triple-A Durham.

The hits aren't falling at quite the same rate for Manzardo as of late with a .216 average over his last 10 games, but he's shown off the power in the meantime with three homers in that timeframe. Manzardo is one of the best pure hitting prospects in baseball regardless of level, and even with the Rays on a torrid start, it's not hard to see how the first baseman can make the Rays better. The same can be said for his potential impact on fantasy rosters, if not more. There's just no guarantee he's going to see a promotion soon.

5. Royce Lewis, INF, Minnesota Twins

2023 stats that matter: 6 AB, .333/.500/.500, 0 HR, 2 SB, 1 BB, 3 SO for Double-A Wichita.

Welcome to the list, Royce. We've been expecting you. Lewis returned to the baseball field after missing nearly a year with a torn ACL, and received a promotion to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday. Drafted with the first-overall pick of the 2017 draft, Lewis has battled injuries – including two torn ACLs – but when healthy he shows the ability to make hard contact to all parts of the field and 70-grade speed (on the 20-80 scouting scale) that makes him a threat to steal bases. There's long-term risk with Lewis because of his health issues, but he can be a contributor in several categories when Minnesota decides to bring the 23-year-old back up to the highest level.

6. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 85 AB, .341/.371/.706, 2 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 23 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

Encarnacion did homer twice since the last update, but the infielder has struggled to get on base as of late – particularly compared to his red-hot start – as seen in a .298 on-base clip with a 1:14 BB:K as a large culprit. Some of this is just regression to the mean, as you can't hit .404/.433/.807 forever; which was his slash line in our previous update last Wednesday. The Reds have already called up Matt McLain, and bats like Encarnacion-Strand and De La Cruz don't have legitimate options holding them back. In terms of power potential, Encarnacion-Strand competes with any prospect in the upper-levels.

7. Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

2023 stats that matter: 46 AB, .413/.462/.674, 1 HR, 1 SB, 4 BB, 10 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 76 AB, .211/.265/.276, 1 HR, 2 SB, 5 BB, 20 SO for Chicago (AL).

Colas did not live up to expectations during his (relatively) short time with the White Sox, but he's looked the part with Charlotte as you can see by just looking up a line or two on your computer or cell phone. While he's hit just one homer since his demotion to Triple-A, he's also hit nine doubles, and it's reasonable to expect those to turn into roundtrippers in a short amount of time. The White Sox are terrible and not likely going anywhere, and that could be to Colas' benefit as he should get a chance to patrol the outfield on an everyday basis in a short time. Don't give up on him as a fantasy option yet.

8. Gavin Williams, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 6 G, 30.1 IP, 0.89 ERA, 2 HR allowed, 10 BB, 41 SO for Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Another new member of the list. Williams has been outstanding as you can tell from his stats, and he's widely considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The right-hander has four pitches that can miss bats, and the 2021 first-round selections commands them more than well enough to profile as a starter. There are a lot of quality arms for Cleveland, but the Guardians aren't going to hold back Williams if they feel like he's ready to roll. Everything he's done so far suggests that time is coming soon.

9. Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 7 G, 30 IP, 5.49 ERA, 4 HR allowed, 16 BB, 31 SO for Triple-A Oklahoma City; 1 G, 4 IP, 9.00 ERA, 0 HR allowed, 2 BB, 1 SO for Los Angeles (NL).

It looked like Stone might get a chance to pitch Monday for the Dodgers, but Noah Syndergaard was able to work through his finger cut so Stone remained in Triple-A. He was strong on the mound in his last outing for Oklahoma City with 5.1 innings of one-run baseball with four strikeouts. Stone has not been as dominant in 2023 as he was in 2022, but it's hard to repeat a 1.48 ERA. The stuff and command suggests he can be a strong fantasy option in 2023, and it doesn't hurt to have the Dodgers' lineup behind him, either.

10. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 134 AB, .336/.477/.567, 7 HR, 5 SB, 35 BB, 38 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

What a run it's been for Cowser lately, and really throughout the month of May. Since the end of April, the outfielder has hit .436/.564/.744 with three homers and a stolen base. The only reason he doesn't make the top five of this list– if not higher – is that the Baltimore outfield seems full at the moment, but at some point, Cowser is going to force the Orioles' hand (or wing), as he's proven he's ready for the opportunity to face major-league pitching. Whenever the O's do make that call, fantasy managers should do the same.

Also considered: Edouard Julien, INF, Minnesota Twins; Bobby Miller, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers; Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics; Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers; Endy Rodriguez, C, Pittsburgh Pirates; Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers; Kyle Abbott, LHP, Cincinnati Reds