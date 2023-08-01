Fantasy Baseball
Jeff on VSiN: MLB Trade Deadline Evaluation, Rumors

Jeff on VSiN: MLB Trade Deadline Evaluation, Rumors

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
August 1, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins VSiN to evaluate the recent MLB Trade Deadline moves, as well as discuss what might happen before the Tuesday 6pm EST deadline.  Early on, Jeff is impressed with the big arms (Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery) the Rangers have acquired. The Jays bolster their bullpen. What is up with the Red Sox and Orioles? Were the Rays smart? And what are the Angels doing? Segment was recorded on July 31, 2023.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.


Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
