Jeff on VSiN: MLB Trade Deadline Evaluation, Rumors

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins VSiN to evaluate the recent MLB Trade Deadline moves, as well as discuss what might happen before the Tuesday 6pm EST deadline. Early on, Jeff is impressed with the big arms (Max Scherzer, Jordan Montgomery) the Rangers have acquired. The Jays bolster their bullpen. What is up with the Red Sox and Orioles? Were the Rays smart? And what are the Angels doing? Segment was recorded on July 31, 2023.

