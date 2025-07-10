Menu
Miami Marlins Road Winning Streak: How Have Other Teams Fared With 11 Straight Wins On The Road

The Miami Marlins' 11-game road winning streak has ended, echoing rare feats in sports history. But now can they rally for the MLB playoffs with 71 games left? Explore the stats!
July 10, 2025
All good things must come to an end, and for the Miami Marlins that end came Wednesday night in Cincinnati. Their 7-2 loss to the Reds snapped an 11-game road winning streak, a heater only a few major professional teams have experienced in the past decade. 

Winning on the road is tough for even the best sports teams. RotoWire utilized ChampsorChumps and NHL.com to identify the longest road winning streaks since 2016. In our research, we saw one thing that stood out.

Longest Road Winning Streaks Since 2016

Team (League)

Winning Streak

Year(s)

Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

14

2019

Won 2020 NBA Title

Golden State Warriors (NBA)

14

2017-18

Won 2018 NBA Title

Cleveland Indians (MLB)

14

2017

Lost American League Division Series

New England Patriots (NFL)

14

2016-17

Won 2017 Super Bowl; Lost 2018 Super Bowl

San Antonio Spurs (NBA)

14

2016

Lost Western Conference Semifinal

Golden State Warriors (NBA)

14

2015

Lost 2016 NBA Finals

Atlanta Braves (MLB)

13

2021

Won 2021 World Series

Philadelphia Phillies (MLB)

13

2021

Did Not Make Playoffs

Utah Jazz (NBA)

12

2018

Lost Western Conference Semifinal

Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

11

2025

Lost Eastern Conference Semifinal

Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA)

11

2025

Won 2025 NBA Title

Florida Panthers (NHL)

11

2023-24

Won 2024 Stanley Cup

Los Angeles Kings (NHL)

11

2023

Lost 2024 First Round

Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

11

2023

Lost 2023 First Round

New Jersey Devils (NHL)

11

2022

Lost 2023 Second Round

St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

11

2021

Lost National League Wild Card

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

11

2019-20

Won 2020 Super Bowl; Lost 2021 Super Bowl

Golden State Warriors (NBA)

11

2018-19

Lost 2019 NBA Finals

Houston Astros (MLB)

11

2018

Lost American League Championship Series

Los Angeles Angels (MLB)

11

2018

Did Not Make Playoffs

Houston Astros (MLB)

11

2017

Won 2017 World Series

Miami Marlins

11

2025

???

Miami Marlins Road Winning Streak: A Closer Look at 11-Game Success

Of the 21 previous MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL teams to win at least 11 straight road games, all but two of them reached the playoffs. Both teams were in baseball, like the Marlins. Eight teams went all the way to win their league's championship. That includes the most recent champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As it stands now, Miami is 42-49 entering Thursday games. The Marlins are currently 11 games back of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, and they're 7.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race.

Can the Miami Marlins Make the Playoffs After Road Streak?

As the standings show, the Marlins have work to do, but they have 71 games left to do it. Oddsmakers at bet365 give the Marlins odds of +25000 to rally and win the division. The sportsbook does not have separate odds for Miami to make the playoffs.

FanDuel gives the Marlins odds of +4000 to make the playoffs, which are the same odds as the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies – the three teams occupying last place in each of the NL's divisions. The Atlanta Braves, who are two games behind the Marlins and in fourth place in the NL East, only have odds of +1200 to make the postseason.

Baseball
