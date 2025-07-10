All good things must come to an end, and for the Miami Marlins that end came Wednesday night in Cincinnati. Their 7-2 loss to the Reds snapped an 11-game road winning streak, a heater only a few major professional teams have experienced in the past decade.
Winning on the road is tough for even the best sports teams. RotoWire utilized ChampsorChumps and NHL.com to identify the longest road winning streaks since 2016. In our research, we saw one thing that stood out.
Longest Road Winning Streaks Since 2016
Team (League)
Winning Streak
Year(s)
Playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
14
2019
Won 2020 NBA Title
Golden State Warriors (NBA)
14
2017-18
Won 2018 NBA Title
Cleveland Indians (MLB)
14
2017
Lost American League Division Series
New England Patriots (NFL)
14
2016-17
Won 2017 Super Bowl; Lost 2018 Super Bowl
San Antonio Spurs (NBA)
14
2016
Lost Western Conference Semifinal
Golden State Warriors (NBA)
14
2015
Lost 2016 NBA Finals
Atlanta Braves (MLB)
13
2021
Won 2021 World Series
Philadelphia Phillies (MLB)
13
2021
Did Not Make Playoffs
Utah Jazz (NBA)
12
2018
Lost Western Conference Semifinal
Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
11
2025
Lost Eastern Conference Semifinal
Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA)
11
2025
Won 2025 NBA Title
Florida Panthers (NHL)
11
2023-24
Won 2024 Stanley Cup
Los Angeles Kings (NHL)
11
2023
Lost 2024 First Round
Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
11
2023
Lost 2023 First Round
New Jersey Devils (NHL)
11
2022
Lost 2023 Second Round
St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)
11
2021
Lost National League Wild Card
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
11
2019-20
Won 2020 Super Bowl; Lost 2021 Super Bowl
Golden State Warriors (NBA)
11
2018-19
Lost 2019 NBA Finals
Houston Astros (MLB)
11
2018
Lost American League Championship Series
Los Angeles Angels (MLB)
11
2018
Did Not Make Playoffs
Houston Astros (MLB)
11
2017
Won 2017 World Series
Miami Marlins
11
2025
???
Miami Marlins Road Winning Streak: A Closer Look at 11-Game Success
Of the 21 previous MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL teams to win at least 11 straight road games, all but two of them reached the playoffs. Both teams were in baseball, like the Marlins. Eight teams went all the way to win their league's championship. That includes the most recent champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As it stands now, Miami is 42-49 entering Thursday games. The Marlins are currently 11 games back of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, and they're 7.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race.
Can the Miami Marlins Make the Playoffs After Road Streak?
As the standings show, the Marlins have work to do, but they have 71 games left to do it. Oddsmakers at bet365 give the Marlins odds of +25000 to rally and win the division. The sportsbook does not have separate odds for Miami to make the playoffs.
FanDuel gives the Marlins odds of +4000 to make the playoffs, which are the same odds as the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies – the three teams occupying last place in each of the NL's divisions. The Atlanta Braves, who are two games behind the Marlins and in fourth place in the NL East, only have odds of +1200 to make the postseason.
