The Miami Marlins' 11-game road winning streak has ended, echoing rare feats in sports history. But now can they rally for the MLB playoffs with 71 games left? Explore the stats!

All good things must come to an end, and for the Miami Marlins that end came Wednesday night in Cincinnati. Their 7-2 loss to the Reds snapped an 11-game road winning streak, a heater only a few major professional teams have experienced in the past decade.

Winning on the road is tough for even the best sports teams. RotoWire utilized ChampsorChumps and NHL.com to identify the longest road winning streaks since 2016. In our research, we saw one thing that stood out.

Longest Road Winning Streaks Since 2016

Team (League) Winning Streak Year(s) Playoffs Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) 14 2019 Won 2020 NBA Title Golden State Warriors (NBA) 14 2017-18 Won 2018 NBA Title Cleveland Indians (MLB) 14 2017 Lost American League Division Series New England Patriots (NFL) 14 2016-17 Won 2017 Super Bowl; Lost 2018 Super Bowl San Antonio Spurs (NBA) 14 2016 Lost Western Conference Semifinal Golden State Warriors (NBA) 14 2015 Lost 2016 NBA Finals Atlanta Braves (MLB) 13 2021 Won 2021 World Series Philadelphia Phillies (MLB) 13 2021 Did Not Make Playoffs Utah Jazz (NBA) 12 2018 Lost Western Conference Semifinal Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 11 2025 Lost Eastern Conference Semifinal Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA) 11 2025 Won 2025 NBA Title Florida Panthers (NHL) 11 2023-24 Won 2024 Stanley Cup Los Angeles Kings (NHL) 11 2023 Lost 2024 First Round Colorado Avalanche (NHL) 11 2023 Lost 2023 First Round New Jersey Devils (NHL) 11 2022 Lost 2023 Second Round St. Louis Cardinals (MLB) 11 2021 Lost National League Wild Card Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) 11 2019-20 Won 2020 Super Bowl; Lost 2021 Super Bowl Golden State Warriors (NBA) 11 2018-19 Lost 2019 NBA Finals Houston Astros (MLB) 11 2018 Lost American League Championship Series Los Angeles Angels (MLB) 11 2018 Did Not Make Playoffs Houston Astros (MLB) 11 2017 Won 2017 World Series Miami Marlins 11 2025 ???

Miami Marlins Road Winning Streak: A Closer Look at 11-Game Success

Of the 21 previous MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL teams to win at least 11 straight road games, all but two of them reached the playoffs. Both teams were in baseball, like the Marlins. Eight teams went all the way to win their league's championship. That includes the most recent champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As it stands now, Miami is 42-49 entering Thursday games. The Marlins are currently 11 games back of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, and they're 7.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race.

Can the Miami Marlins Make the Playoffs After Road Streak?

As the standings show, the Marlins have work to do, but they have 71 games left to do it. Oddsmakers at bet365 give the Marlins odds of +25000 to rally and win the division. The sportsbook does not have separate odds for Miami to make the playoffs.

FanDuel gives the Marlins odds of +4000 to make the playoffs, which are the same odds as the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies – the three teams occupying last place in each of the NL's divisions. The Atlanta Braves, who are two games behind the Marlins and in fourth place in the NL East, only have odds of +1200 to make the postseason.

