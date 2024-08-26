Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

UPGRADE

Dylan Crews, OF, WAS – Crews will make his MLB premiere this week after slashing .265/.340/.455 with eight homers, 30 RBI and 10 steals in 49 games at Triple-A. The 2023 2nd overall pick crossed five levels in just over a year and should see everyday outfield work for the remainder of the season. The LSU product can do a little bit of everything and projects to form a potent tandem with James Wood for years to come in Washington.

Jacob Misiorowski, P, MIL – A starter by trade, the Brewers organization has limited Misiorowski's innings down the stretch of the season at Triple-A with four of his six outings out of the bullpen since being promoted. This is partly due to the fact he's already exceeded his previous career-high in innings during a professional season by almost 20. However, the shift is also due to Milwaukee's current position as the NL Central leader. Misiorowski could provide the parent club yet another power relief arm both in September and perhaps the postseason. Viewed by some scouts as a potential closer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his lanky 6'7" frame appear in meaningful October contests.

Justin Crawford, OF, PHI – Though Crawford has only logged 26 games at Double-A, he boasts exceptional speed that could come in handy during the playoffs. He swiped a staggering 40 bags over 69 games last year and has added a combined 37 in 2024 - including 10 across 26 at Double-A. Crawford isn't a slouch with the bat currently hitting .312 after a .301 across 70 appearances at High-A. His inclusion for September and the playoffs may be unconventional, but the son of Carl Crawford could add a unique dynamic to the roster.

Zac Veen, OF, COL – Injuries have plagued Veen throughout his pro career and he returned from a month-long stint on the Injured List due to a thumb ailment where he homered in his second game back at Triple-A. The Rockies have nothing to play for and Kris Bryant remains out, so the club could opt for the youth movement and let Veen get his feet wet in the Majors. He offers intriguing power and speed when on the diamond and the organization may finally have some hope in terms of a decent future outfield with the likes of Veen, Jordan Beck, Yanquiel Fernandez, Charlie Condon and Robert Calaz making their way through the pipeline.

CHECK STATUS

Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYY – This has been alluded to in prior articles, but there's a wide variety of opinions along with rampant speculation as to Dominguez's role with the big club as the Yankees close in on yet another postseason run. Some pundits believe he should be starting in left field over Alex Verdugo while others believe he'll operate as an extra bat off the bench or a late-inning defensive replacement. It remains possible that Dominguez doesn't get called up at all as a healthy Giancarlo Stanton means there's simply no path towards consistent at-bats. His talent remains inarguable, though his path to playing time and his role for the remainder of the campaign remain murky at best.

Chase DeLauter, OF, CLE – Here's a kind of off-the-radar name to look at similar to what Texas did last season with Evan Carter. DeLauter's foot injury is healed and he was recently moved up to Triple-A. He's polished at the dish, the Guardians have scuffled the last month or so, and the production at center, right and DH has been mediocre at best. One of Cleveland's top prospects could give the team the shot it seems to need as both the Royals and Twins have crept closer in the AL Central race.

Jordan Lawlar, SS, AZ – 2024 has been a mostly lost cause for Lawlar, yet the Diamondbacks have surged to the top of the Wild Card standings in their quest to return to the World Series for the second-straight year. Ketel Marte is also on the IL, which only amplifies the need for middle infield help down the stretch. Lawlar is still making his way back from a hamstring issue, but could be close to coming back. It remains to be seen if Arizona would risk yet another injury to their prized phenom, especially having only appeared in 13 games this season. On the flip side, Lawlar's addition could be the spark the team requires to get over the proverbial hump as he was with the squad during last year's surprising run.

DOWNGRADE

Marcelo Mayer, SS, BOS – Mayer continues to rehab from a back/hip ailment. While he was promoted earlier in August to Triple-A Worcester, he's yet to see the field and was nursing the injury at Double-A. Mayer is expected to make a full recovery from the various ailments, though he's not expected to come back before the end of the campaign. Boston has slipped to 4.5 games back of the final Wild Card position, making the decision slightly easier for the organization. Mayer remains on track to reach the bigs by 2025 and a September call-up isn't going to happen.

Colson Montgomery, SS, CHW – This season has proven to be a nightmare for the White Sox as they're challenging for the worst all-time record. It's also been no different for Montgomery as he's significantly struggled at Triple-A across 106 contests as he's batting .210 while fanning 137 times. He's posted career-bests of 14 homers and seven steals, but those aren't exactly jaw-dropping. Montgomery has gone from a shoo-in to the Majors in 2024 to taking more of a "wait-and-see" approach for Spring Training next year.

Owen Caissie, OF, CHC – The Cubs are facing an uphill battle to get to the playoffs, though they've also seen an influx of top-tier talent at the higher levels. Matt Shaw and Moises Ballesteros have arguably overtaken Caissie at the top of the pecking order. While none of them play the same position, the buzz around Shaw and Ballesteros currently exceeds Caissie despite the latter playing all of this season at Triple-A. The Cubs are also stacked in the outfield with Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki and fellow neophyte Pete Crow-Armstrong, leaving little room for Caissie to get everyday at-bats. He's a power prospect who has been so-so and no longer considered the system's cream of the crop. With Caissie's prospect luster waning, there appears to be little incentive for him to reach the bigs in September.