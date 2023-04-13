MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, April 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert Bets and Props for Thursday, April 13

Season 7-13 -8.67 units

Prior Article 2-3 -1.65 units

I started to see some light Tuesday night until the Rays and Pirates started playing home run derby which is making taking UNDERS very difficult in this environment.

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

If I am going to watch my UNDER on the Rays season win total go up in flames already, I might as well start betting on them to recoup the loss. Not a ton of analysis needed here, as this Rays team is off to a record start (12-0) and team home runs through the first twelve games of the season. The Rays have scored at least 5 or more runs in 10 out of 12 games.

The Red Sox can not wait to leave their "House of Horrors" in Tropicana Field as they are without Adam Duvall and now Masataka Yoshida could be out again.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Rays

Rays -1.5 runs for 2.1 units (DraftKings -105)

Rays OVER 4.5 runs for 2.2 units (FanDuel -110)

Phillies at Reds

Nick Lodolo has just 21 major league starts, but has already establshed himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has only had two "bad" starts out of 21 where he allowed at least 4 earned runs. He is a strikeout machine already racking up 12 in his last start against the Phillies and 9 against the Pirates. The Phillies lineup will be without Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, and Brandon Marsh while batting the likes of Edmundo Sosa, Josh Harrison, and Cristian Pache at the bottom of the lineup. That is where Lodolo should do the most of his damage.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Reds

Nick Lodolo OVER 7.5 strikeouts for 1 unit (FanDuel +108)

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Vince Velasquez is the right-handed version of Patrick Corbin. Dude gets lit up like a Christmas tree every single time he takes the mound. VV's numbers in his last 7 starts: 6.83 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 13 walks, and 32 hits allowed. Sometimes things line up so well on the run line and matchup, that you just have to take it and double up.

Cardinals at home with a significant edge in starting pitching matchups (Velasquez vs. Jordan Montgomery). Looks like the proverbial SMASH spot to me.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Cardinals

Cardinals -1.5 runs for 2.5 units (DraftKings -125)

Cardinals OVER 4.5 runs for 1.45 units (DraftKings -145)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap