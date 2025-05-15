MLB Picks Today: Same Game Parlay for May 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Rangers vs Astros Same Game Parlay Picks

We had a very pleasant 3-0/+3.65 unit day on Monday with ML wins from the Guardians, Cardinals, and Royals. Today's slate is very small, but there were a couple of candidates to concentrate on for this space. After much deliberation, I've decided to mosey on down to Texas for the start of a four-game Lone Start Series between the Astros and Rangers.

MLB Same-Game Parlay: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Astros ML (+110 @ BetRivers)

This game gives us a fantastic pitching matchup between Houston's Hunter Brown and Texas' Jacob deGrom. Brown has been lights out for the Stros, coming in 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 48.2 innings to start the season. Since April 9, Brown has given up multiple runs only once, and he still managed to lock down a quality start. Finally fully healthy, deGrom has been impressive as well for the Rangers. With both teams quite equal from top to bottom, I like the value on the dogs here.

Astros/Rangers UNDER 7 (+105 at BetMGM)

With this pitching matchup, the under is already in play. Add on the offensive woes these teams have had to start the year (16th and 26th in runs, respectively), I pulled the trigger on under 6.5 earlier in the day. At 7, it is a no-brainer to me.

Hunter Brown OVER 6.5 Ks (+102 @ FanDuel)

Brown has struck out exactly nine batters in each of his last four starts and the last time the Rangers faced an ace (Detroit's Tarik Skubal on May 9) they struck out 13 times as a team in a 2-1 loss. This game shapes up to be very similar.

