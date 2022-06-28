This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, June 28

Tuesday brings a bevy of wagering opportunities with 16 games on the schedule. While having that many options can be daunting, let's try to help narrow down the field by focusing on three wagers to consider on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last Article's Record: 2-1 (+0.81 units)

Season Record: 10-8 (-0.58 units)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

The Cardinals exploded for nine runs in the first game of this series Monday, which was surprising with Pablo Lopez on the mound for the Marlins. Their lineup hasn't been consistent, but the Cardinals can score in bunches when they get hot. Case in point, they have scored at least five runs in five of their last seven games.

Working in their favor in this game is that left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett will start for the Marlins. He has a 1.70 WHIP through four starts, which has resulted in him pitching fewer than five innings and allowing at least three runs two times. Also, the Cardinals have dominated lefties, recording a .773 OPS against them. That's the sixth-highest mark in baseball. Look for them to jump on Garrett early and score plenty of runs during his time on the mound.

MLB Best Bets for St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

Cardinals Over 2.5 Team Total Runs First Five Innings (+105) for 1 unit

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have an underwhelming lineup that has resulted in them ranking inside the bottom-10 in the league in runs scored. They have struck out the fifth-most times while recording the fourth-worst OPS. Things won't get any easier for them in this matchup against Sean Manaea, who has a 3.87 ERA and a 3.93 FIP through 13 starts.

The Padres have been playing shorthanded with Manny Machado (ankle) out the last seven games, and it's uncertain if he will be able to return Tuesday. If he does, he won't have a favorable matchup versus Zac Gallen, who has a 2.92 ERA and a 3.59 FIP. Gallen and Manaea actually faced off last week in what was a 3-2 win for the Padres. Another low-scoring affair could be forthcoming.

MLB Best Bets for San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Under 0.5 Total Runs First Inning (-140) for 1 unit

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Zack Wheeler will start this game for the Phillies as they try to make up ground in the NL East standings. He's coming off of a rough outing against the Rangers in which he allowed four runs (two earned) across 4.1 innings. On the bright side, he recorded eight strikeouts, marking the ninth time over his last 10 starts that he has finished with at least seven strikeouts.

He faced the Braves once during the aforementioned 10-start stretch, punching out 10 hitters over 6.2 innings. The Braves have struck out the second-most times in baseball, so don't be surprised if Wheeler racks up plenty of strikeouts in their rematch.

MLB Best Bets for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-150) for 1 unit

