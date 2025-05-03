Top MLB Betting Picks for May 3rd: Cash In on Today's Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for May 3rd

Saturday will have a full 15-game slate in Major League Baseball, and we have found some valuable bets for this day. We'll take a look at two offenses that have been scorching hot all season long, and we're also backing up one of the most productive hitters in the game to continue his hitting streak.

Best MLB Bets Today

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Over 8.5 total runs, -108 @ Fanduel

The Cubs have one of the most potent offenses in all of baseball this season, and they scored 10 runs against Milwaukee in the series opener Friday. Chicago is leading the NL Central with a 20-13 record, and one of the main reasons for the team's success is that the Cubs are averaging a staggering 6.12 runs per game, pacing the league in both runs scored (202) and run differential (+62). Even though the Brewers will have Jose Quintana on the mound, it's hard to imagine the 36-year-old hurler continuing to pitch at this level -- he owns a 1.14 ERA while winning each of his four starts. The Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.01 ERA). For what it's worth, the Brewers average 4.81 runs scored per game. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising to see this game ending with the over in terms of runs scored.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Tigers -1.5, -109 @ BetRivers

The Tigers have been the class of the American League in the early going of the 2025 MLB season. They are the only team in the AL – and one of six in all of baseball – who have eclipsed the 20-win mark before the 35th game of the campaign. Thus, it makes sense to see the Tigers as the favorites for this matchup against the Angels, owners of the second-worst record in the AL at 12-19. Los Angeles will have Kyle Hendricks on the mound, and the veteran has struggled to the tune of a 0-3 record with a 6.65 ERA in five starts while delivering a 1.39 WHIP across 23.0 innings. The Tigers have scored 164 runs (4.96 per game) this season and their +54 run differential is the second-best in the AL. That offense should do enough to lift the Tigers to a comfortable win here.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: J.P. Crawford over 1.5 total bases, +165 @ bet365

The Mariners lead the AL West with a 19-12 record, as they currently ride a five-game winning streak and an 8-2 run over last 10 games. A big reason is the play of Crawford. He's hit safely in each of his last 10 games, and he's one of four players currently riding a hitting streak through double-digit games, along with Zach McKinstry, Aaron Judge and Alex Bregman. Crawford is slashing .410/.489/.590 during that 10-game stretch and has recorded two or more total bases six times. He should have a good chance to keep that streak alive Saturday against the Rangers, as Texas has a -24 run differential this season and will feature Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.79 ERA) on the mound. Corbin has not given up more than three runs in any start this season but has not completed six innings in any of those outings either.

MLB Picks Recap