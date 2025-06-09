This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, June 9

Last week, we were ONE PITCH away from a perfect 6-0 week, but Robert Garcia could not hold a 3-1 lead for the Texas Rangers, as the Tampa Bay Rays walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Still, that lone blemish could not defile what was an outstanding week in what has been an excellent run. Five of my last six articles have resulted in winning days and I'm now 13-5/+10.24 units in that stretch. Monday, we have a somewhat busy slate in MLB with nine games to choose from. Let's stay hot!

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 9

Chicago Cubs ML (+110 @ BetMGM) over Philadelphia Phillies

Losers of nine of their last ten, the Phillies are reeling, and they'll now be without Bryce Harper for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, the Cubs are coming off a potential World Series preview in Detroit, and they will welcome Philadelphia pitching and its 6.01 ERA over that 10-game stretch. It is not often the far better team is an underdog, but given the pitching matchup, I can see why. RHP Zack Wheeler has been brilliant for the Phillies, but LHP Matthew Boyd deserves some credit for his start for the Cubs. Boyd has been a rock-solid constant for a Cubs staff that has been hit by injuries and given the collective momentums of these two teams, I like the value on Boyd and the explosive Chicago offense.

Seattle Mariners ML (+146 @ FanDuel) over Arizona Diamondbacks

As with the game above, I understand why this line is what it is given the pitching matchup, but I disagree with the extreme. On the surface, Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock's numbers are not good (5.19 ERA, 1.47 WHIP), but those are largely a product of two horrendous starts earlier in the year. In Hancock's other starts, he gave up no more than three earned runs while going into the fifth or sixth innings. RHP Merrill Kelly has been excellent for Arizona, and I expect this to be a close, low-scoring affair which brings excellent value to Seattle.

San Diego Padres ML (+104 @ FanDuel) over LA Dodgers

The only reason San Diego is not favored in this game is the name on the front of the jerseys on the other side. The Padres are playing better, are at home, and have the better end of this pitching matchup. At plus-money, this is the easiest selection on the board. It's as simple as that.

MLB Picks Recap