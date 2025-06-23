This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Monday will feature a relatively small slate in MLB with only nine games. However, that doesn't prevent us from delivering you the three best bets for this slate, including a straight winner in one of the biggest rivalries in the National League.

Best MLB Bets Today

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Cubs to win, -115 @ bet365

The Cubs and Cardinals will open a four-game series Monday at Busch Stadium in what promises to be an epic NL Central battle, as well as a new chapter in one of the biggest rivalries in the National League.

This time, though, the Cubs are the better team and favored for winning not only the series, but Monday's series opener as well. Chicago might be 5-5 in its last 10 games and coming off losing two of three against the Seattle Mariners this past weekend, but the team still sits at the top of the NL Central with a 46-31 record, which happens to be the third-best record in the NL altogether.

The Cardinals have gone 42-36 this season and 6-4 over their last 10, but they might not have the pitching to handle the Cubs. Chicago ranks second in the NL in runs scored with 417, whereas the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound, who sports a 4.08 ERA across 14 starts. It will probably be a tight game, but the Cubs should come out on top.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Over 9.0 total runs, -110 @ bet365

The Red Sox lost two of three against the Giants over the weekend, but that shouldn't hide the fact that they've been one of the best teams in the American League lately, with a 7-3 record over their last 10. Their recent success has been built on the back of an impressive offense that ranks third in the AL in runs scored with 372 -- even though they sit in fourth place in the East.

The Red Sox need to get back to winning ways and seem to have a favorable matchup on paper against the Angels, who also rank fourth in the AL West while sitting three games below .500. Three of the Red Sox's last five games have finished with nine or more runs scored. Also, two of the three in the previous series between these two teams (from June 2 to June 4) hit that mark as well. Expect this one to be another high-scoring contest.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres: Padres to cover -1.5 spread, +120 @ bet365

The Padres might be trending in the wrong direction following their sizzling start to the season, but they still sit seven games over .500 (42-35) ahead of starting a three-game road series against the Nationals on Monday. One of the significant advantages for the Padres ahead of this series opener will be on the mound, since San Diego will feature Stephen Kolek, who owns a 3.59 ERA.

At the same time, the Nationals will counter with Mitchell Parker, who has an ERA exactly one run higher than Kolek at 4.59. San Diego also has the edge in recent form after winning their last two in a three-game set against the Royals, whereas the Nationals have dropped eight of their previous 10. San Diego should cruise to a relatively easy victory in this series opener Monday.

MLB Picks Recap