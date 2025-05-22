MLB Best Bets Today: Top Betting Picks for Thursday, May 22

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 22

In the sports betting world, 2-1 days are never bad a bad thing. In fact, 2-1 days are even better when those bets are on 'dogs getting plus-money! On Monday, 2-1 was our record after the Astros and Diamondbacks came through. However, even though I'm on a 7-2 run that has officially pushed us into the black for the first time all season, Thursday's slate is brutal. The game I've chosen to focus on is the best pig to put lipstick on. I'm not saying to totally skip Thursday, but I am saying we should all proceed with caution with this American League East showdown.

Best MLB Bets Today

Baltimore Orioles (+110 at DraftKings) at Boston Red Sox

My goodness, this pitching matchup is atrocious, which comes as no surprise. Baltimore enters play 27th in Runs Allowed, 27th in Hits Allowed, 29th in Batting Average Against, and 28th in ERA. Boston is 23rd, 24th, 23rd, and 18th in those same categories. Eesh. However, O's starter Cade Povich is coming off one of his best outings of the year, and he faces Lucas Giolito, who is sporting a 7.08 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in his first four starts of the year. Giolito has been especially bad at Fenway Park, where he went 3.2 innings and gave up 10 hits and six earned runs to a mediocre Texas offense on May 6. He followed that with four innings, eight hits and six earned runs against a bad Atlanta offense on May 17. With the better value and recent form, I'm taking the lesser of two evils with the O's.

Orioles/Red Sox OVER 8 (-114 @ BetRivers)

I'm not sure I need to say much more to support this pick than I did above. Neither pitcher has been good, and four of the last five Baltimore games have gone over this total. If 8.5 runs is available where you shop at plus-money, I like that even more. For deadline purposes here, the official play is Over 8.

Ryan O'Hearn OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+160 @ BetRivers)

O'Hearn leads the O's with a .306 BA, and he is coming off a four-hit game Wednesdday. He has had two or more total bases in four of his last seven games, and he faces a pitcher that has been far from sharp. He is hotter than his teammate Ryan Mountcastle, and he has better values across the board. I like them both in this spot, but I'll go with O'Hearn as my official choice.

