MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, June 14th

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 4-2 +1.85

Season Record: 85-86-1 +18.50

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Baseball betting is all about riding streaks sometimes, and right now the Braves are streaking to the tune of 12 wins in a row. During their 12-game win streak, the Braves have averaged close to 7.0 runs per game while allowing only 2.9. The Nationals are one of the worst teams in baseball and I took advantage of their value last Friday as home dogs vs. the Brewers, but this is a serious mismatch in terms of both the teams and the starting pitching with Max Fried vs. Jackson Tetreault.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Nationals

Braves -1.5 for 1.5 RW buck (DraftKings -150)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Much like the Braves, the Phillies have gone on a hot streak (10-1 in June), ever since firing Joe Girardi. If you look at the Phillies team, you have to wonder why they were playing so poorly as their pitching and hitting have been solid. The biggest issue is their defense, which is one of the worst in the league. But clearly, the change in manager has made a huge difference.

The Phillies have averaged 6.2 runs per game this month vs. allowing 3.5. Zach Eflin has pretty big splits at home vs. road. (1.16 ERA, 0.77 WHIP vs. 7.13 ERA, 1.71 WHIP).

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Phillies

Phillies -1.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +128)

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

If you go back and look at my baseball betting content, I do not go against the Rays very often but I like the spot for the Yankees tonight. Again, I'm riding a hot team that is 9-1 L10, and 15-5 L20, but I also think there is huge value on the Yankees, which I do not say very often. Yes, they are a whopping -230 favorite with Gerrit Cole at home vs. Corey Kluber, but the F5 line is -0.5 and -142.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

Yankees -0.5 F5 for 1.42 RW buck (FanDuel -142)

Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox

In the ultimate matchup of "two teams headed in opposite directions", I will continue to go against the A's and ride the Red Sox. The Red Sox are 21-9 in their last 30 games, while the A's are just 8-22. The Red Sox swept the A's in Oakland outscoring them 20-4 in the 3-game series. Nick Pivetta is a streaky pitcher and right now he is on a HOT streak. He has a 5-1 record, 1.96 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and 10 walks over his last seven outings.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Red Sox

Red Sox -1.5 for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Red Sox over 5.5 for 1.02 RW buck (FanDuel -102)

