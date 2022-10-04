MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook: MLB Player Props and Picks for Tuesday, October 4

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

DraftKings Sportsbook MLB Picks: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, October 4

Get ready for a packed Tuesday with 18 games set to be played across baseball. While there are a ton of wagering opportunities to sift through on the DraftKings Sportsbook, be careful. We've reached the final two days of the regular season, so many teams might not be deploying their hitters and pitchers like normal. With that in mind, here are some options to consider taking a chance on.

Last Article Record: 2-1 (+0.69 units)

Season Record: 47-30 (+7.16 units)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

The Padres have already clinched a Wild Card spot, but they technically still have seeding to play for. They are currently occupying the second National League Wild Card seed, sitting just one game ahead of the Phillies. They may actually be better off having the Phillies pass them, though, since they would have to face the Mets or Braves in the first round, whichever of those two fails to win the NL East. If they fall to the final Wild Card seed, they would be set up to face the Cardinals.

Taking the mound for the Padres will be Sean Manaea, who has struggled in his first season with the team. He's on pace to set career-worst marks in both ERA (5.15) and FIP (4.65), part of which can be attributed to him allowing 1.7 HR/9. He's faced the Giants three times this season, allowing a total of 10 runs over 17 innings. The Giants have scored at least four runs in seven straight games, and they have a favorable opportunity to continue that streak when you factor in Manaea's struggles.

MLB Best Bets for San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Giants over 1.5 total runs first five innings (+110) for 1 unit

Giants over 3.5 team total runs (+115) for 1 unit

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have wrapped up their playoff seeding, clinching the top Wild Card spot in the American league. The Orioles put up a fight down the stretch but ultimately came up short of making the playoffs. However, the Orioles have secured their first winning season since 2016. They have a bright future, led by the young duo of Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. They should deploy their regular starting lineup in this game, especially since they have so many young players on the team for whom they are looking to gain experience.

Starting this game for the Blue Jays will be Mitch White, who they acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline. He's been a disaster, registering a 9.47 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP over his last six outings. That included an appearance against the Orioles in Baltimore in which he gave up five runs over 2.1 innings. The Orioles should be set up for another productive evening at the plate.

MLB Best Bets for Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Orioles over 3.5 team total runs (-110) for 1 unit

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.