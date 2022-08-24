MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Bets and Parlays for Wednesday, August 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Parlays and Picks for Wednesday, August 24

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props on FanDuel Sportsbook to target today.

Last article: 2-2 (-0.25 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 66-70-4 (-13.39 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on a couple of pitchers that I feel are highly vulnerable Wednesday and that have the added challenge of pitching in a difficult road environment against a contending squad.

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Starting Pitchers: T.J. Zeuch vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Zeuch takes the hill Wednesday likely still reeling from the walloping the Phillies handed him on Aug. 16, when they tagged the right-hander for six earned runs, including three homers, on 11 hits over four innings in Cincinnati. Zeuch also gave up six runs in his only other start at the big-league level this season, which came Aug. 10 against the Mets at Citi Field. He's also pitched to a 7.34 ERA and 1.87 WHIP across 41.2 innings at the Triple-A Level this season, and Philadelphia comes in with a .797 OPS, .346 wOBA and 12.8 wRAA against righties at home since the All-Star break.

Sanchez is being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley for this start and has been solid at both the minor- and major-league level this season. The southpaw has generated a 3.80 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with the Phillies in 10 appearances (two starts), and he's been especially effective at home with a 2.30 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 15.2 innings in that split. While the Reds have shown some life against left-handers on the road in the second half of the season, I'll bank on the Phillies' strong home offense, Zeuch's vulnerability and the Reds' bullpen's NL-high 5.42 ERA in the 7th-9th innings for my two suggested wagers.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Phillies

Phillies -1.5 (-120) for 1.20 RW Bucks

Phillies- 1st team to 4 runs (-138) for 1.38 RW Bucks

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Starting Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Heaney

Houser will be coming off the IL for this start after being sidelined for nearly two months with an elbow strain. The right-hander was already having a rocky season prior to his injury, and he'd pitched to a 6.88 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 1.9 HR/9 across the 34 innings covering his last seven starts. Houser also allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in his last rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Aug. 16, and he carries a 5.89 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 36.2 road innings into a start against a Dodgers team that boasts a .301 average, .878 OPS and MLB-high .376 wOBA and 24.0 wRAA against righties at home since the All-Star break.

Heaney has been excellent in a Dodgers uniform thus far, pitching to a 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 13.1 K/9 across his first eight starts. He's been nearly untouchable at home, where he owns an 0.46 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 0.5 HR/9 across 19.2 innings. The veteran southpaw did have some trouble with the Brewers in his most recent start, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits (three homers) and one walk but also recording 10 strikeouts across 4.2 innings. Milwaukee has been a very different team on the road when facing left-handers, posting a 30.1 percent strikeout rate, .211 average. 588 OPS and .268 wOBA in that split over the last two months.

MLB Best Bets for Brewers at Dodgers

Dodgers -1.5 – 1st 5 innings (+100) for 1 RW Buck

Dodgers 1st Team to 4 runs (-142) for 1.42 RW Bucks

