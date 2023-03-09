MLB Betting
Jeff on VSiN: How New Rules Alter Betting Strategies, Plus AL Win Totals (video)

Jeff on VSiN: How New Rules Alter Betting Strategies, Plus AL Win Totals (video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
March 9, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins VSiN's "Primetime" with hosts Mike Palm and Shaun King. They talk about MLB's new pitch clock, shift and base size rules. What about velocity rates? Will we see more stolen bases. Then they discuss win totals for the Twins and White Sox. Is Lucas Giolito a bounceback candidate? What about Cleveland's rotation? What do we expect from the cheap Baltimore Orioles and the rest of the AL East? Finally, does Jeff prefer the Cubs or the Brewers?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
