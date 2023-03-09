Jeff on VSiN: How New Rules Alter Betting Strategies, Plus AL Win Totals (video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins VSiN's "Primetime" with hosts Mike Palm and Shaun King. They talk about MLB's new pitch clock, shift and base size rules. What about velocity rates? Will we see more stolen bases. Then they discuss win totals for the Twins and White Sox. Is Lucas Giolito a bounceback candidate? What about Cleveland's rotation? What do we expect from the cheap Baltimore Orioles and the rest of the AL East? Finally, does Jeff prefer the Cubs or the Brewers?

