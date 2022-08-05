MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, August 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and MLB Player Props for Friday, August 5

Everything hit on Wednesday as I went 5-0 and it felt good. But remember 0-5 or 1-4 can easily happen tonight, so stick with your system. This does look like a "square" play day as we get several strong starting pitchers on the road against weak teams.

Last Article's Record: 5-0 +5.05 units

Season Record:135-125-2 +24.10 units

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

The first of many "square" plays today as we get Dylan Cease vs. Glenn Otto. Cease is 3rd in the AL Cy Young odds and is having an incredible season. He has allowed 2 earned runs or less in 18 out of 21 starts; with 17 being zero or one earned run. Over his last 9 starts, he has a 0.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 12.1 K/9, and 2.9 BB/9. Cease should be on cruise control tonight and laying the -1.5 runs is an easy decision.

MLB Best Bets and MLB Player Props for White Sox at Rangers

White Sox -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Dylan Cease under 1.5 earned runs allowed for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +120)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

The season series data plays heavily on this game tonight, as we look at the Brewers who have beaten the Reds in 7 out of 9 games. Every game has had at least 9 runs, so the OVER is in play also. The pitching matchup of Eric Lauer vs. Robert Dugger also looks to have a lot of runs as Lauer has an ERA of 5.33 in his last 9 starts and Dugger is making his first start of the season.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Brewers

Brewers -1.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Brewers over 5 runs for 1.28 RW buck (FanDuel -128)

Brewers over 2.5 runs F5 for 1.25 RW buck (DraftKings -125)

Reds/Brewers over 9 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

If the sportsbooks want to keep making the Astros a small favorite on the run line, I would continue to pound them. The Verlander game yesterday was easy money as Mike Barner's article was all over the Astros in several ways.

I've been on the Astros all year and will continue to ride them as the Guardians have no real home-field advantage. The pitching matchup of Framber Valdez vs. Hunter Gaddis reflects the moneyline of -200, but laying -1.5 runs is really not that much of a risk so take the value.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Guardians

Astros -1.5 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

