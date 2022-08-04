MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, August 4

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 4

Thursday brings plenty of baseball to bet on with 13 games on the schedule. Let's try to help you narrow down the options by highlighting some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last Article's Record: 2-2 (-0.78 units)

Season Record: 22-17 (+0.11 units)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

The new-look Padres dominated the Rockies on Wednesday with a 9-1 win. Blake Snell pitched well, allowing one run and recording nine strikeouts over six innings. In their debuts, Juan Soto had a hit and two walks, Josh Bell had two walks and two runs scored, and Brandon Drury hit a grand slam.

The Padres will look to stay hot with Joe Musgrove on the mound. He's been as good as it gets, recording a 2.65 ERA and a 3.26 FIP through 18 starts. Combined that with his 3.18 ERA and 3.70 FIP last season and the Padres decided to lock him up to a five-year, $100 million contract extension. He faced the Rockies once earlier this season, posting eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Pitching for the Rockies will be Kyle Freeland, who has a pedestrian 4.63 ERA and 4.29 FIP. He's made three starts against the Padres, allowing a total of 11 runs over 17 innings. With the Padres having an even more potent lineup now, this could be a great opportunity for them to earn another victory.

MLB Best Bets for San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Joe Musgrove to record a win (-105 at DraftKings) for 1 unit

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

The Astros were active at the trade deadline, fortifying their roster in several areas. They added to their lineup, acquiring Christian Vazquez and Trey Mancini. Vazquez could end up being a huge upgrade over Martin Maldonado, who only has a .575 OPS. They also bolstered their bullpen by getting Will Smith from the Braves. They had to surrender starter Jake Odorizzi in the deal, but he was expendable with Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm) nearing a return.

The Guardians, meanwhile, made no significant moves to improve their roster despite being right in the thick of the AL Central race. They only have a 54-50 record, though, while the Astros are 68-38. Not only do their records indicate that this is a significant mismatch, but so does the starting pitching matchup. Justin Verlander, who has a 1.81 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP, will start for the Astros. He hasn't allowed more than one earned run in any of his last six starts. Starting for the Guardians will be Zach Plesac, who has a 4.33 ERA and a 4.30 FIP. When he faced the Astros earlier this season, he gave up seven runs across 4.2 innings. This could end up being another decisive win for the Astros.

MLB Best Bets for Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

Justin Verlander to record a win (-105 at DraftKings) for 1 unit

Astros -0.5 Run Line first five innings (-130 at DraftKings) for 1 unit

Astros over 4.5 runs (-110 at FanDuel) for 1 unit

