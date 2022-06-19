This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Sunday, June 19

Last Article's Record: 2-2, +0.30 units

Season Record: 34-38, -3.00 units

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

The red-hot Yankees have won nine games in a row, including the first two games of this series by a combined score of 16-3. They send the resurgent Luis Severino to the mound today, who has been fantastic all year, though it should be noted he was scratched from his Thursday start after being diagnosed with Covid (and reportedly suffering some symptoms), though obviously he's back quickly and I wouldn't anticipate that will have much effect today, otherwise they probably would've given him a little more time off. On the other side of the ledger, today is Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi, who has given up multiple early runs in a consistent manner recently, including a start against the Royals eleven days ago when he failed to make it out of the 1st inning. This is a good spot for the streaking Yankees, who incidentally are 15-5 vs. LHP.

MLB Expert Picks for Yankees-Blue Jays

New York Yankees -1.5, +106

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

I was a big supporter of the Tigers in the preseason (even taking the over on their season win total of 77.5 games), but clearly not much has gone right for them this year. That said, this looks like a favorable spot to take a chance on the Tigers, as Rangers starter Dane Dunning has some very notable home/road splits that stretch across several seasons. Here in 2022, Dunning has logged an excellent 3.02 ERA and 0.98 WHIP at home, while posting an ugly 5.46 ERA and 1.75 WHIP on the road. I also find it interesting that every Tigers batter in their lineup yesterday (except for Javy Baez, who homered) recorded multiple hits as the Tigers exploded for 14 runs, led by rookie Riley Greene, who reached base four times in his MLB debut. With Dunning seemingly likely to give up some runs today, let's take a shot with the Tigers at the nice underdog price.

MLB Expert Picks for Tigers-Rangers

Detroit Tigers +130

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

Seattle ace Logan Gilbert has been trustworthy all year, pitching to a 2.22 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 77.0 innings, with better than a 3/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (76/23). He has completed 6+ innings in each of his last six starts while completing the required five innings in all thirteen starts this year. Meanwhile, the visiting Angels send out minor-leaguer Kenny Rosenberg, who has given up 5 earned runs over 6.0 innings in a couple of spot starts this year. This looks like a favorable spot for Gilbert to pick up his eighth win in a game where the Mariners are listed as -170 favorites.

MLB Expert Picks for Angels-Mariners

Logan Gilbert to record a Win, +140

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber seems healthy these days and is pitching very well, though we took a very tough beat on his Pitcher Win prop a couple of weeks ago when he was tossing a gem with a big lead only to be forced to leave the game right before completing the required 5 innings due to a rain delay. His next start came at Coors Field, so he's finally back on firm ground today and figures to respond with a nice effort. I was actually looking to back the Guardians here (vs. Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney), but I see that Heaney was brilliant in a couple of April starts this year before hitting the IL. Heaney appears to have been pitching very well in the minors during his rehab, posting a 0.73 ERA and 0.57 WHIP across 12.1 innings, while striking out a whopping 19 batters compared to only one walk. With that in mind, let's utilize the first five innings under, as they'll have to score 5 runs to beat us, and both pitchers seem to be in very sharp form.

MLB Expert Picks for Guardians-Dodgers

Guardians/Dodgers F5 under 4, -110

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Speaking of bad beats with Pitcher Win props, last week in this column I picked White Sox starter Michael Kopech, who actually left the game in the 1st inning while coming down awkwardly after delivering a pitch (the ground seemed to shift out from under his foot/ankle when he landed). The trainer came out, and Kopech was originally trying to stay in the game, but when he attempted his first warm-up pitch after the conversation with the trainer, he couldn't even deliver it, then threw the ball down on the ground in frustration as he left the mound. Obviously, Kopech has been terrific this year, and hopefully he's 100% healthy, but it's an open question how he's going to perform today. Meanwhile, Astros starter Cristian Javier has been brilliant at home, pitching to a 1.98 ERA and 0.88 WHIP (compared to a 4.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP on the road). He also turned in one of his better starts of the season last time out (while on the road), lasting 6.0 innings while striking out 7 batters. While Javier doesn't generally last very long into games, the Astros are clearly capable of providing some run support, perhaps especially today given Kopech's current situation. They also have a good bullpen, which makes the +190 price on Javier quite attractive in a game where the Astros are listed as -155 favorites.

MLB Expert Picks for White Sox-Astros

Cristian Javier to record a Win, +190

