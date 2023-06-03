MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for Saturday, June 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, June 3

I'm taking a quick break from the College Baseball scene to drop a little MLB taste in your life.

New York Yankees (-130) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (+110) | Over/Under 9

This Yankees team has really turned a corner since Aaron Judge returned to the lineup. That only confirms and solidifies how important he is to the team, and serves as a reminder that he carried the team to the playoff last year. Just in case anybody wants to still debate you on whether Shohei Ohtani was more deserving of the MVP. Nevertheless, New York is 16-8 since early May when they took a trip to Oakland, the same series Judge returned. Can the Yankees right their sins from last night after getting dotted by Clayton Kershaw in the first game of the new series?

Coincidentally, when the Yanks need to stop a slide (currently lost two in a row), Gerrit Cole is the man they summon to do so. Cole has been great this season with his 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and luscious 6-0 record. However, it wasn't all rainbows and sunshine in the month of May. Cole logged a bloated 5.18 ERA in 33 innings across six starts. He allowed five earned runs in three of those outings, and including his two latest. The Yankees have won 10 of Cole's 12 starts this year with the two losses coming in dramatic extra innings. Although it's against a dangerous Dodger lineup, it seems like COLE can capitalize on an advantageous matchup as long as he keeps the ball in the yard (he's allowed eight home runs this season).

Before people panic on the Yankees, let's remember they've scored 34 runs in the past six games. Judge has turned so red hot that he's actually matched his 2022 pace to this point. Smashing 12 taters with a .342 average will certainly catapult you in that regard. The Dodgers will be throwing Michael Grove — not sure what that is, but it sounds bad. Grove is the proud owner of an 8.44 ERA (15 ER in 16 IP). He's coming off a trip to the IL, so this will be his first test. Nothing is a foregone conclusion, but the way I see it is you have a top pitcher in the MLB with an offense that's getting hot against some Joe Schmo who is returning from injury and wasn't that good before he got hurt.

The Dodgers' offense is obviously a big-time threat, but if you're giving me the Yankees at -120 with Gerrit Cole pitching, I almost always have to take it.

