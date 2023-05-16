MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, May 16

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, May 16

Season: 22-35 -22.39 units

Prior Article: 1-4 -4.66 units

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

The Rays are 31-11, but 5-5 in their last 10 and just 12-8 on the road. Justin Verlander has two starts this year for 12 innings with a 1.42 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. Citi Field has played as a pitchers' park historically and the Mets offense is not great scoring just 34 runs in their last 12 games (2.8 per game).

Additionally, on the Rays road numbers, their pitching staff has a 4.12 ERA and 1.34 WHIP on the road vs. 2.52 ERA and 1.00 at home. This looks to be a bad spot for the Rays with Jalen Beeks/Yonny Chirinos as the projected starting combo.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Mets

Mets/Rays UNDER 8.5 runs for 2 units (BetMGM +105)

Mets ML for 1.55 units (DraftKings -155)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Oakland Athletics

This game has the biggest line move on a total on the slate with it opening 8.5 and moving to 9.0-10.0 depending on the book. While the A's offense is putrid, they do fare well against left-handed pitchers. The combined ERA of both starters (Tommy Henry vs. Kyle Muller) in this game is 11.77.

Muller has allowed at least four earned runs in five out of eight starts.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Athletics

Dbacks/Athletics OVER 9.0 runs for 2.4 units (BetMGM -120)

Kyle Muller OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed for 2.6 units (DraftKings -130)

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are scuffling going 1-6 in their last 7, after getting swept by the Cardinals at home with 2 blown saves by Kenley Jansen and a 10-1 loss to these Mariners last night. Now we get an extreme difference in starting pitchers with Luis Castillo vs. Nick Pivetta. Castillo has a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 52/9 K/BB while Pivetta has a 6.23 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 36/15 K/BB.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Red Sox

Mariners -1.5 runs for 2 units (DraftKings -100)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

I immediately looked at Shane Bieber -120 vs. Lance Lynn and thought it was very low. When you compare both starting pitchers, I would put this line closer to Guardians -150 to -160.

Bieber has a 2.61 ERA in 51.2 innings with a 1.10 WHIP, while Lynn has the worst ERA among all qualified pitchers at 7.51 and a 1.60 WHIP which is the sixth worst. Lynn has allowed over 2.5 earned runs in seven straight starts. Jose Ramirez is batting .344 in 32 at-bats against him with four home runs. He has a base hit in 32 out of 40 games and is crushing right-handed pitching (.344 avg, .426 OBP, .500 SLG).



MLB Best Bets for Guardians at White Sox

Guardians ML for 2.4 units (DraftKings -120)

Lance Lynn over 2.5 earned runs allowed for 2 units (DraftKings +110)

Jose Ramirez over 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap