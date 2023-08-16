MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Guardians vs. Reds, Aug. 16

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks and Predictions for Aug. 16

You can stay on top of all the latest baseball betting markets using RotoWire's baseball betting tools with all the resources and content MLB fans need this season. From daily MLB picks to up-to-the-minute MLB futures , MLB player futures and MLB odds , RotoWire has your baseball betting needs covered.

Last article: 1-4 (-3.46 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 15-29-1 (-10.47 RW Bucks)

For MLB DFS players, RotoWire just launched a revamped version of the MLB DFS Optimizer with more customizations than ever before. And be sure to check out the latest MLB sports betting promos as the season gets underway to find the best offers in your state.

We've got a full-day slate Wednesday and I'll hone in on an evening inter-league matchup that features one of the brightest young pitching prospects in baseball against a veteran righty who once held that title.

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Best Bets

The Reds haven't been as prolific lately as earlier in the summer, but Cincinnati still boasts a lineup top to bottom that can threaten any pitcher. When the opposing starter is Noah Syndergaard, who appears to be a shadow of his once-dominant self, that holds even truer.

Cincinnati heads into Wednesday's home matchup with a relatively modest .322 wOBA against righties thus far in August, along with a bloated 30.2 percent strikeout rate in that split. However, Syndergaard is far from capable of taking advantage of the latter weakness at this point, as his 5.7 K/9 is the lowest of his career and a thoroughly middling number.

MLB fans can get ready for the stretch run of the season by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,000 when using code ROTOBONUS. Check out BetMGM and the other major sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

On the other side, young southpaw Andrew Abbott draws about as good a matchup on paper as he could ask for. The rookie faces a Guardians team that's been the most punchless in baseball against lefties since the All-Star break, posting a .213 average, .573 OPS, 0.95 ISO and .250 wOBA in that split. All those figures are MLB-worst numbers during that span.

Abbott's 2-2 home mark isn't as shiny as his 5-1 road record, but he's actually been less hittable at Great American Ballpark. Abbott has a 2.75 ERA and 0.92 WHIP there, compared to figures of 3.16 and 1.32 in those categories on the road.

Finally, consider Cincy has one of the best first 5 innings home moneyline records in baseball, posting a 28-19-13 mark in that split. Cincinnati is also averaging 3.11 runs per first 5 innings per home game, while Cleveland's 2.2 average overall in that split is the second lowest in the majors.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Reds -0.5- 1st 5 Innings (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Given the numbers already cited for Abbott at home and the Guardians' general ineptitude versus left-handed pitching, I like the chances of the young southpaw having one of his better outings.

Abbott has allowed two earned runs or less in nine of his first 13 big-league starts, including five shutouts. Cleveland's -19.8 wRAA against lefties since the All-Star break is the worst figure in baseball in that category by far, as well.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Andrew Abbott Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-139 on Caesars Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

The switch-hitting Elly De La Cruz enters Wednesday with an .813 OPS and 30 total bases over his last 14 games, a testament to how good the rookie phenom continues to be as he gets more reps against big-league arms.

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code gets new customers $150 in bonus bets. RotoWire has the latest Massachusetts sports betting promos with generous offers across a wide variety of Massachusetts sportsbooks.

De La Cruz has already hit a triple and a homer in two plate appearances against Syndergaard, and the fading veteran right-hander also checks in allowing a .333 average and .398 wOBA to left-handed hitters on the road this season. That sample includes seven extra-base hits.

In turn, De La Cruz has been at his best hitting from the left side, posting a .270 average, .351 wOBA and .241 ISO in that split while lacing 20 extra-base hits. Cleveland relievers have also pitched to a 6.27 ERA, .291 BAA and .370 wOBA against left-handed hitters in the second half, furthering De La Cruz's prospects against any right-handed relievers he might encounter.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100 on Bet 365 Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for Guardians at Reds:

Here's a recap of my Game Focus Best Bets for Wednesday: